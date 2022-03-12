As their first senior class readies for graduation, the board of the state Governor’s School for Agriculture is awaiting the end of an audit while working to improve campus and residential life.
John de la Howe school President Tim Keown opened the meeting with an update on recent affairs. He shared that at the end of January, he went before two state legislative committees to answer question’s about the school. Keown said legislators questioned him about recent audits, and in the end he received favorable comments about the school’s direction.
“They do understand what’s going on,” he said. “They even made comments about recent publications in the newspaper, et cetera.”
The school is undergoing a follow-up audit from the State Fiscal Accountability Authority. Keown said he’s heard from state officials that the maintenance department has been cleared, and the audit is nearing its end.
Director of Finance and Business Sylvester Coleman said the SFAA audit could finish up this month. The body is reviewing the school’s finances from July 1, 2021 to Jan. 31.
Keown also shared recent donations the school received, and others that could be coming soon. He said a friend of his from Clemson University donated a tractor on a yearly lease, and not to be outdone, another partner offered the school use of a Kioti tractor. A member of the school’s foundation board is set to bring a John Deere planter for students to work with, as well.
The Duke Energy Foundation has donated $150,000 to the schools’ foundation, Keown said. The restricted funds have to be used in certain ways, with $100,000 set for the sustainable agriculture program, $30,000 for equipment for the Martin Eubanks produce garden and $20,000 for student scholarships.
A group of the school’s senior students came in during the meeting and introduced themselves to the board. The senior class has 21 students set to graduate May 27. Principal Greg Thompson said there was only one senior who didn’t meet graduation criteria at the time of the meeting, but that staff was working to help them pass. The underclass students have an 85% passing rate, Thompson said.
Thompson said five students have enrolled since the Christmas holiday, and virtual learning then contributed to lower GPA scores than previous months.
Scott Mims, interim director of facilities and campus projects, said the department’s top priority is the renovation of John de la Howe Hall. He said the school was on pace currently for it to open in August 2023. In the meantime, staff are working on getting an elevator in the dairy barn, renovating several residence halls and finding an alternate water supply. Mims said recent outages left the school without water for six to eight hours months ago; they’re considering a backup water supply in the event of further outages.
The school is looking to fill several empty positions, including custodians, a building and grounds supervisor, resident advisors, animal feeding chaperones and student activity coordinators.
“The resident life side of this makes or breaks us,” Keown said, referencing the resident advisor positions, “and it is tough to get qualified people out here at the salary it is at.”
School staff also boasted the variety and success of recent events, including the Ag Fest that brought crowds out for livestock shows and and equine competitions in the school’s new equine arena. The school has hosted several popular workshops and will host other organizations soon like the Farm Bureau’s youth leadership, S.C. State University camps and a career day from the state Forestry Association.