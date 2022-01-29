Legislators looking at budget requests for the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe had praise for the students and progress the school is making, as well as strong urging that the school follow the state’s rules and regulations when it comes to spending.
John de la Howe’s president, Tim Keown, plus a contingent of employees and students, went before the S.C. House of Representatives ways and means subcommittee on public education and special schools Tuesday.
Students spoke about their accomplishments at the school — scholarships, awards, experiences, college acceptance letters — and teachers and staff summarized various programs.
Keown answered questions about the budget, as well as changes that have been made after news reports showed violations of purchasing rules.
He told one representative the school is following and implementing the recommendations made by state auditors and the inspector general, and said that moving forward, the school will hire a general contractor for projects.
Rep. Jackie Hayes said there have been “a lot of problems” with the school. “I’ve been here a long time and we gave a lot of money to de la Howe that didn’t go where it was supposed to go,” Hayes said.
Hayes said Keown should hire an outside construction management team to do all the legwork.
“We’ve got an opportunity here to make this a very unique place, not only in South Carolina but all over the United States,” Hayes said. “So you continue to do what you’re doing, make sure we’re going by the rules.”
Keown was hesitant to discuss personnel changes, asked about by Rep. Gary Smith.
“I have to be very careful in a public setting how I answer that question,” Keown said, adding later that he had a target on his back and mentioned the biggest changes have been in the maintenance department and residential life department.
He mentioned pending employment-related lawsuits naming him and the school, and said he would be “glad to have a private conversation” with everyone in the room about those issues.
Representatives on the committee asked a variety of questions about the school.
Rep. Chandra Dillard asked if Keown was in touch with leaders of the other governor’s schools in the state. Rep. Craig Gagnon asked about feedback from college and other states interested in the school, as well as what partnerships the school has with business.
“We do want to see good changes and good bang for the buck for the citizens of South Carolina,” Gagnon said.
“But I do want to say as a comment that I do appreciate the program, I understand you’ve had a tough task to say the least and I think you’ve done well under the circumstances and I wish you continued success. These children are a great testament to what good has been done down there because it was pretty much a wasteland before you got there and started changing things around.”
Subcommittee chairman Bill Whitmire said he’s been chairman for six years and that six years ago, “we were about to not fund this school anymore.”
John de la Howe was not a governor’s school at the time, but instead served as a statewide residential alternative school.
He said that other than “bad publicity from the newspapers, which I don’t pay much attention to anyways because all they want is to get some kind of reaction from the public, I can see that you’re on the right track.”
“Unfortunately some of the people who came in before you really threw a monkey wrench into everything,” Whitmire said.
“Hopefully they’re all gone or will be gone soon and you can put your own people in place. If the young people who showed up today are any indication of the students you have, then I don’t think you’ve got anything to worry about.”
He told Keown there’s a “groundswell of support in the legislature, at least on the house side,” for the school.
“If I agree to most of these requests, when I come down later on this year, can your students show me how to grow tomatoes properly? Mine are not doing well at all this year,” Whitmire said.
John de la Howe’s budget requests, according to a handout posted online, are:
Recurring operational budget of $4.9 million
Teacher step raises for $50,000
Modern agricultural mechanics shop for $950,000
Modern greenhouse facilities for $225,000
Foundation director position for $75,000 with fringe benefits of $115,000
Power pole replacement, $250,000
Cafeteria upgrades, $50,000
Security fencing, $250,000