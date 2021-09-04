At the entrance to John de la Howe school, there are two low walls, curved and made of brick.
When alumnus Sandi Boazman first arrived at John de la Howe as a child, the walls were the first thing she noticed.
“To me, it symbolized arms reaching out for you,” she said.
Boazman and other John de la Howe alumni still have fond memories of the McCormick County campus that became home and family they met there — not blood-related family, but family either way.
The school was established in 1797 by the will of its namesake, who decreed the acreage must be used to provide students with agricultural education. Eventually, the school became a state agency and offered a home for children in need.
It’s now in its second year as the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe.
Gene Swygert, who lives in White Rock, spent five years at de la Howe beginning in 1950.
Some kids were excited to be there, some were not. Swygert at first was part of the latter and didn’t want to be there. When his parents got back on their feet, he went back home to Irmo where he graduated from high school.
“But to be honest with you, I’d rather have stayed up there,” he said, adding he regrets he didn’t get to stay and get his diploma from McCormick.
After just two days of being there, Swygert’s first impression had changed. He made friends quickly and he had a great matron, Ms. Hester. He did well in school.
“Like I say, when my parents got back on their feet and it was time for us to go home, I didn’t want to come back home. That was home then,” Swygert said.
Jo Ann Alewine Durst, who went to de la Howe in 1969, was ecstatic when she got there.
“I came from a physically abusive home and I had run away from home at 15 and family court got me and I told them I was not going back home, so they put me in de la Howe and I was really happy about that,” Durst said.
Boazman remembers thinking the ride to de la Howe with the man from her former children’s home was the longest ride of her life.
“I thought ‘Are we in South Carolina where he’s taking me?’ Because there was no end,” she said. When she got there, she was overwhelmed and felt abandoned.
She, like many others, came to think of de la Howe as home.
Students at John de la Howe in those days had chores. Swygert worked on the dairy, taking care of the school’s cows.
Boazman recalled having kitchen duty, so she’d make breakfast or supper for the girls in her cottage, the Hessie Morrah cottage.
Ralph Lee, who lived at de la Howe from 1950 until 1957, worked in the hog house when he got there at age 10, then worked at the dairy a few years, then worked on the farm.
Durst had kitchen duty and remembers making biscuits for everyone for breakfast. She still makes dressing/stuffing the way she was taught at de la Howe and her family loves it, she said.
The memories of de la Howe are vivid for its alumni.
Ron Davis, who went in 1967 and spent years at de la Howe, recalls the family-like atmosphere, and mentioned softball games on Sunday afternoons that would go until dark.
Boazman recalled the Sunday meal — always the best meal of the week and the one day they got to drink tea.
She has memories of daily life: jeans starched so heavily they’d stand up on their own, laying out behind the cottage in bathing suits with cows mooing in the background, the girls ironing each other’s hair on the ironing board.
She remembers the sound of her cottage mother coming down the hallway in the morning. If you hadn’t gotten out of bed after the first time she checked, the second time “she’d take her bedroom shoe to you.”
One of Durst’s cottage mothers was Ms. Millhouse, who she said was legendary for being the strictest cottage mother.
“She is very special to me because I was used to strictness before I went up there, so it wasn’t hard to obey her,” Durst said.
One of her memories is with another cottage mother, Ann Lander, who took a few girls to her son’s house in Columbia. Her son, Jim Lander, was overseas in Vietnam but Durst remembers meeting his children. Later, she and Jim Lander became good friends through their shared de la Howe bond.
Lee said students made their own fun when he was there, playing basketball or walking in the woods.
“Us boys, we’d ramble the woods,” he said.
“We’d go just get in the woods and just walk and stay in the woods until suppertime. Sometimes we’d go over to the tomb and other times we go to this little place in the woods where we had a fort.”
Gippie Cade attended school at John de la Howe from 1947 until 1953 as an “outsider,” a McCormick County resident who lived close to the school and attended it, but wasn’t a residential student. “They were on one side of Little River and my family was on the other side of the river, that’s how close we were, he said.
“All the kids in the area went to de la Howe for the first few years. We didn’t live there, but it was ten miles to McCormick and wasn’t any such thing as a bus back in those days, so most everybody just went to de la Howe,” Cade said.
He went to McCormick schools after his first six years because of his association with the Boy Scouts, but stayed friends with kids from de la Howe, and graduated with some of them. When he attended, de la Howe students would attend McCormick High for junior and senior years.
“I just made so many friends from de la Howe,” he said. “They were good people.”
Cade recalled one form of punishment that was used by then-superintendent Mr. Gettys. He recalled a flagpole in front of the main building and a 50-foot-wide circle of shrubbery around it.
“If you did something wrong, your discipline was to walk the circle,” Cade said. “Well, you’d have to get out there in the sun or whatever, rain, whatever it was, you walked that circle for an hour or whatever they told you to walk it.”
“I walked the circle too,” he laughed.
Tammy Hill is part of the alumni board as a former staff member. She worked at the school in many different positions from 1986 until 2006.
“Well, I guess everybody just, when I first started everybody felt like family there, you know, you got real close to everybody and you spend a lot of time with everybody,” Hill said.
“I think they were doing a good job with a lot of the kids that were there.”
She said it broke the hearts of alumni to know the school may close, but that they got very excited about its new life as the governor’s school.
“I’m excited to see it blossoming back out and hope it will continue to grow and prosper,” she said.
Swygert testified before three legislative committees about the future of the school when it was going through a transition.
“If this had not have happened, that school would have closed down and I don’t know what would have happened to it,” he said of the governor’s school.
Davis, who is the president of the alumni board and sits on the governor’s school’s board said he’s “thrilled to death” about it.
“You know, times have changed and people have to realize times have changed,” Davis said.
“It’s not going to go back to what it was when we were there. But being the governor’s school for agriculture, it’s going back to what (de la Howe’s) will stated, to be an agriculture school, and I’m hoping that it gets so big it gets recognized worldwide, that’s my hope.”
De la Howe alumni are brought together by a powerful bond of having attended the school. Alumni have had reunions for decades.
“We were always so fortunate and happy when we could run into someone that we did know when we attended the school,” Durst said.
The alumni board, which Boazman, Davis, Hill, Durst and Swygert are on, has helped the school in different ways in the past few years, such as decorating the cottages.
Boazman is looking forward to helping with the renovation and decoration of Hessie Morrah cottage.
“I’m grateful and it’s home,” she said.
“And so now when I go to the stop sign and you’re looking in and you see those two brick walls that say ‘John de la Howe School 1797,’ that’s home. That’s saying ‘Come on, my child, I’m waiting on you.’”