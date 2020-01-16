The crew on the tour bus for Democratic candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden will be stopping for lunch in McCormick.
The bus is expected to be in town from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Talmadge Fitness and Wellness Complex's TFC Cafe. Though the former vice president won't be present, his sister, Valerie Biden Owens, and two-time Olympic medalist Michelle Kwan will be there, according to a post on the Talmadge Complex's Facebook page.
A lunch buffet will be served during the meet and greet.