Calhoun Falls could get a few jobs as the Abbeville County Council approved the sale of land to an industrial prospect.
Council members approved a third reading of an ordinance to approve a contract for the sale of 25.46 acres of land off S.C. Highway 72 in Calhoun Falls. The council also approved the sale of a 2.7-acre lot of Highway 72.
ActionPro Enterprises LLC is paying $63,934 for the 25.46-acre lot, said Stephen Taylor, director of Abbeville County Economic Development Partnership. The property is located in city limits and is adjacent to Covington Industries. The buyer’s plan is to erect a building possibly to house an operation for making plastic desks.
Construction of a 3,500-square-foot building on the property could begin in either January or February, said Paul Guard, owner of ActionPro, which is a product development company. Work might take four to five months.
Initially, the plant will hire five workers, he said, noting it will take time to get operations set up. Equipment at the plant will cut out necessary parts for products and get them ready for assembly.
Guard said he first learned of Abbeville County years ago when he worked on another business and considered relocating operations and liked the area. He said he also will build a house on the property.
The 2.7-acre lot will be sold for $13,500 to a Myrtle Beach agency for possible retail or commercial use. Taylor said there are no immediate plans for development of the property which is located just outside of the city limits and is also adjacent to Covington Industries.
Accommodations taxThe council also voted to authorize spending accommodations tax funds as recommended by the accommodation tax committee.
The Abbeville Chamber of Commerce requested $64,000; $23,500 was approved.
Abbeville County Historical Society requested $55,542; $15,000 was approved.
Burt Stark Mansion/Historical Preservation Commission requested $16,000; $12,500 was approved.
Calhoun Falls Chamber of Commerce requested $35,000; $10,000 was approved.
City of Abbeville Special Events Program requested $30,000; $20,000 was approved.
Due West Robotics requested $34,290; $10,000 was approved.
Lake Secession Rocky River Property Owners Association requested $13,450; $3,000 was approved.
Thomson Lakeview Cemetery requested $5,400; $3,625 was approved.
“With COVID-19, accommodations collections have certainly taken a hit, so we understand that disbursements (would) be below the requested amounts,” said Mike Clary, community development director for the city of Abbeville. “We are happy that the county commission was able to award us $20,000 and look forward to using those funds to continue to grow the economic impact of tourism on Abbeville County.”
No impact on operations is expected, he said. The city will seek additional revenue from the South Carolina Arts Commission and other sponsors.
In other business, the council:
Approved an ordinance to amend the county’s zoning map for a 8.09-acre parcel of land at Highway 72 East and Mill Road North at the Greenwood County line from forest agricultural to general commercial.
Approved a resolution authorizing payment of a retention stipend to all county employees.
Authorized the county director to enter into a contractual relationship with General Construction Solutions of Abbeville for $93,800 for improvements to the landfill recycling warehouse and the public works offices.
Authorized the county director to work with Heaner Design Group of Greenwood for roadway improvements to KC Ranch Rand not to exceed $9,250.
Abbeville County Public Works requested $220,000 for the KC Ranch Road/Kershaw Subdivision Improvement Project.