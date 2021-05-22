Unemployment claims in food service are the highest of any industry in South Carolina, according to recent data from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.
While food service workers, affected during the past year by COVD-19-related layoffs, have been out of work, vacancies within the industry are aplenty in the Lakelands. That was why the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Greenwood Together, hosted a food service industry job fair Saturday at the Uptown Market in Greenwood. More than a dozen area small businesses in the food service and hospitality industry set up booths at the fair.
The purpose of the fair was to direct candidates to help fill the hundreds of open positions in the area. Organizers partnered with area school districts, Lander University and Piedmont Technical College to invite high school and college students to attend for summer employment opportunities and other full-time work.
Indeed, most attendees were young. The number of job-seekers was steady throughout the morning, but not overwhelming. Self Regional Healthcare’s booth seemed to drew the most interest. The hospital is looking to fill food and nutrition services and hostess positions.
Lori Kent, director of Food and Nutrition Services at the hospital, said she has 13 open positions.
“I think it’s been going at a steady rate,” Kent said, “and I kind of like that. It’s given us a great opportunity to spend a little bit more time with our applicants, and to share as much as we can about the hospital and the positions we have to offer and some of the benefits.”
Chantrice Moss and Lauren Freeman both applied for Self Regional jobs. They also were both affected by COVID-related job losses.
Moss is hoping to get a hostess position. She’s been out of work since she said the COVID virus “was going around there” at Fuji. She said she is interested in the hospital.
“I like working around people,” she said. “I really like working around old people. I saw it (the job fair) on Facebook, and I knew everybody out here was going to be doing jobs. I like going around to the different tables.”
Freeman, who worked at Zaxby’s, said she was laid off because she had COVID. Ironically, Zaxby’s was one of the participants at the fair.
“It’s been real hard,” she said of being out of work. “I’m fixing to have another baby.”
Freeman said she thought the Self Regional employees in attendance were “sweet,” which is what got her interested in applying.
Nate Wardlaw, an assistant manager at Zaxby’s, worked his booth with a colleague. He said there hadn’t been a lot of people applying.
“We’re just looking for enthusiastic people who want to work — who want to come in and make some easy money,” he said. “It’s a nice little crowd, but nobody’s really coming up.”
Wardlaw said he was surprised more people were not coming to the Zaxby’s booth.
“Everybody’s hiring,” he said, “and, when you have something like this, where all these jobs are in one place, I thought more people would come out and support it, but I guess there’s too much free money out here right now. If I could collect it, I probably would too.”
Sports Break has several openings, General Manager Stephen Harrington said. The restaurant is looking for cooks, servers, hostesses, food runners and dishwashers.
“I have seen quite a few people this morning,” he said. “It definitely has been a different group of people out here than I would normally have coming in my business putting in applications. It’s definitely a younger crowd. I think this (the fair) was pushed hard through the Chamber and the vocational facility at Greenwood High.”
Savannah Lakes Village Director of Administration and Human Resources Betty Carol Jones said the COVID-19 pandemic affected food service staffing in the master-planned community, which is located in McCormick County on and around Lake Thurmond, near the South Carolina/Georgia border.
“It has been kind of a difficult situation,” she said. “Not just us, but everybody else. We have like 13 vacancies we’re trying to fill just in food service. So, we’ve been doing some creative things. We’re doing a signing bonus. We attended a virtual job fair Thursday. We have tried to tap into every resource we could.”
The fair ran from 9 a.m. to noon, and, by 10:30 a.m., Jones said five people had stopped by her booth.
“We’re hoping we get some results from that,” she said.