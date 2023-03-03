Months before his passing, theologian and American civil rights pioneer Benjamin E. Mays enjoyed a visit from his decadeslong friend, former President Jimmy Carter.

It was December 1983, and Mays was about to be inducted into the South Carolina Hall of Fame. But the person who presented Mays this distinguished honor was the peanut farmer who became a Georgia senator and governor of the state before rising to the nation’s commander-in-chief.

