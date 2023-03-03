Months before his passing, theologian and American civil rights pioneer Benjamin E. Mays enjoyed a visit from his decadeslong friend, former President Jimmy Carter.
It was December 1983, and Mays was about to be inducted into the South Carolina Hall of Fame. But the person who presented Mays this distinguished honor was the peanut farmer who became a Georgia senator and governor of the state before rising to the nation’s commander-in-chief.
Carter, 98, is spending his remaining time receiving hospice care at home following a recent hospitalization and multiple health challenges in recent years.
The two shared a common sensibility: Carter grew up a rural, Southern, Baptist farmer; Mays was the son of freed slaves who became sharecroppers and grew up a Baptist in rural Epworth. But the seeds of their friendship weren’t planted until Mays’ long legacy of articulating spiritual and moral arguments for a more equitable America met the Atlanta public school system.
Since the 1930s, Mays had been writing about the need for social change in America, that generational harm had been done to Black people by the legacy of slavery and racism and continued segregation harmed the basic, God-given dignity he believed all people had.
Chris Thomas, director of the Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Historical Preservation Site, said Mays’ ability to articulate the conflict between America’s stated ideals and the disenfranchisement created by its laws was part of what made him an instrumental thinker during the civil rights movement. He served as a spiritual father and ideological influence for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and other prominent figures.
As early as the 1940s and ‘50s, Mays had gained enough influence as a proponent of equality that Presidents Dwight Eisenhower and Harry Truman appointed Mays to committees to offer his advice. President John F. Kennedy appointed Mays to a civil rights commission, but when Georgia senators started rumors Mays was a communist, Kennedy rescinded the appointment to save face, Thomas said.
Mays had even shared a flight with then-Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1963, when he was a state representative to the funeral of Pope John XXIII. Johnson had never found occasion to speak to Mays before, and Thomas said Mays had been skeptical of Johnson’s commitment to civil rights.
“They had a very lengthy conversation aboard Air Force One that day about the civil rights movement and segregation,” Thomas said. “When Johnson became president, he made a commitment to follow Kennedy’s civil rights plans.”
“Mays, for a lot of people, was a sounding board in post-civil rights America,” Thomas said. “By the 1970s, people didn’t know where to go or what to do.”
Alongside the invaluable work Mays did in his leadership of Morehouse College to promote historically black colleges, he also served on the Atlanta Board of Education for nine years as its first Black president. There, he took on the challenge of desegregation.
“Mays had some trouble with the previous governor in his work there,” Thomas said.
That’s likely where Mays and Carter’s relationship began, though Thomas couldn’t pin down when they met. As the two men communicated more often during desegregation, Carter came to lean on the civil rights leader more often.
“Mays, he was always reserved in his use of that power, but when Jimmy Carter ran for president, he certainly found use of that support when Mays endorsed him,” Thomas said.
Carter would go on to make Mays a part of his education council and called on him often. Mays served as an avenue for many U.S. presidents to gain access to Black communities they had limited sway in, as well as a private connection to civil rights leaders such as King. In these presidents, Mays found his notions of God-given dignity and the essential equality of all people could find audience with the most influential men in the world.
“Clearly a relationship had evolved that went beyond coming to political things or things that benefited them,” Thomas said of Mays and Carter.
Within the Mays site’s museum, photos line the walls of Mays and Carter together. Mays shakes the hand of an elementary school-aged girl while President Carter looks on. The two men pose for a photo in the Oval Office. Mays, seated with a blanket draped over his lap, smiles as Carter sits beside him at his home only about three months before Mays died.
In January 1984, Mays was inducted into the S.C. Hall of Fame. Carter presented a plaque via video at the induction ceremony while Mays, 89, was recovering from a bout of pneumonia.
“He’s a credit to Georgia and South Carolina,” Carter said. “He’s a credit to the Southland and he’s a credit to America and the world.”
In a video on Mays produced by the Georgia Center for Continuing Education, Carter extolled the value of Mays’ counsel.
“Dr. Mays is the kind of person who, with his modesty and competence, inspires all those around him to reach for a higher level of commitment and service and integrity in their own public lives,” Carter said. “I’ve turned to him often for advice and counsel, when I’ve had sensitive decisions to make and in the fields of interest where he is so highly qualified through experience and training.”
Carter said, “we have a deep debt of gratitude to repay” Mays for his lifelong struggle for a more equitable society. Since Mays sought no repayment himself, Carter said the only way to honor his service was to seek public decisions in the interest of the people who had Mays’ heart — the poor, uneducated and disenfranchised, regardless of ethnicity. His conviction demanded compassion, understanding and love for those deprived of dignity.
That’s a lesson Mays and his friendship with Carter can continue to teach us, Thomas said. Mays’ observation that America’s democratic principles do not align with its practices is still an analysis that helps guide efforts for social justice. Mays saw that people aren’t always in poverty for lack of effort or intellect; generational disenfranchisement comes in many forms.
“You can’t respect the God-given dignity of all people if one group of people — be that Black people, white people, women — are treated unequally,” Thomas said. “Today, as a nation, if we are going to champion the democratic ideals that we say we are about, we have to make sure those ideas are reflected in our actions.”