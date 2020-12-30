Even with South Carolina’s positive COVID-19 rate at 31.4% Wednesday, Greenwood-based Jake Bartley Band is scheduled to headline a limited-ticket New Year’s Eve party tonight for people 21 and older at an undisclosed location.
The event is being promoted on the Jake Bartley Band Facebook page.
The Pickens Creek band is scheduled to open the event, which is advertised on social media as including a best-dressed couple contest and champagne toast.
“We have found a spot and have decided to throw a party, but we will only allow a certain number of people in the door,” Bartley band front man Jake Bartley said.
Bartley did not reveal the indoor location, but said only a certain number of ticketholders will be allowed inside, to allow for social distancing based on square footage of the space.
In recent years, the Jake Bartley Band has played a New Year’s Eve celebration at Uptown Greenwood’s Inn on the Square. But, the inn announced earlier this month that with COVID-19 restrictions, that kind of celebration isn’t happening this year. Instead, the inn is taking dinner reservations and touting a scaled-down celebration opportunity in the lounge.
“When we found out from the inn, it was pretty close to New Year’s Eve,” Bartley said. “It’s not as big and extravagant as we were hoping it would be. ... We’re definitely going to be as precautious as we can.”
Matt Miller, Jake Bartley Band bass player, said the event is essentially a private gathering, in a warehouse on private property, being done in accordance with COVID-19 response state guidelines.
“There are extra steps that have to be taken,” Miller said. “We are limiting everyone in the building, including band and staff, to 250 people. ... We are nowhere close to that at this point.”
Masks will be required to enter, Miller said, and social distancing is encouraged. Free transportation from the event is being made available.
“We really want to take care of our friends,” Miller said. “We want to make sure everybody has a fun time, but we want to make sure everybody has a safe time.”
Bartley describes the novel coronavirus pandemic’s effect on live music in 2020 as “horrendous.”
“We are about at one-eighth of the gigs we would normally have, and most of those are weddings and private parties,” Bartley said. “It’s been really, really tough musically. We had a lot of stuff on the books, a bunch of college shows. Basically, overnight, they all started canceling. It’s been a rough year to be a musician.”