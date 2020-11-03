After an inmate escapes custody, there are a lot of questions to answer.
Greenwood County Detention Center Jail Administrator Maj. Lonnie Smith, along with Assistant Jail Administrator Mickey Boland, sat down Monday morning with county officials to figure out how an inmate scaled the fence of a recreation yard and escaped off the roof.
“We’re definitely going to be adding more razor wire,” Smith said. “One of the things we did in house ... once it gets dark, nobody can be out in that courtyard anymore.”
On Friday, 39-year-old Dwight Smith escaped the I-pod recreation yard at 8:10 p.m. by climbing the chain-link fence, scaling the roof and descending a drainage pipe to get to the ground outside the jail. The officer assigned to I-pod realized Smith was missing during a headcount at about 10 p.m.
“He was the only one that wanted to come out to the rec yard,” Lonnie Smith said.
Surveillance video recorded the lit courtyard that night, showing three inmates there before Smith is brought out. The officer in charge of I-pod lets Smith out as the three others head inside, and within about 15 seconds Smith is gone.
The video showed him swinging his arms as the officer closes the door. Once it’s closed, Smith walks straight to the back corner of the courtyard and begins climbing, quickly scaling the fence.
There are two cameras watching the courtyard, one in the corner Smith scaled, and the other in the opposite corner. That second camera is what recorded Smith’s climb up the wall. Lonnie Smith said officials think during his escape, Smith used the mounting bracket of the first camera to help him reach the roof. There are plans to reposition the camera or make it more difficult to reach.
“I’m a believer in cameras — the more cameras you have, the safer you are,” Lonnie Smith said. “Up until that point, he’d given us no reason to suspect him.”
Lonnie Smith said I-pod is a housing unit reserved for inmates without any major behavioral issues. Inmates housed there are given a degree of leniency, and during recreation hours they’re allowed to move about the unit freely.
As part of the jail staff’s plans to prevent future escape attempts, Lonnie Smith said inmates won’t be allowed to use the recreation courtyards after dark.
“We gave them the benefit of the doubt,” he said. “We got burned.”
The courtyard is closed until jail staff can work with the county’s maintenance department to reinforce the razor wire along the fencing. Lonnie Smith added there are plans to reinforce the razor wire along the roof of the breezeway leading from the main jail building to the I-pod.
Jail administrators and higher-ups are also reiterating with all detention officers the need for vigilance and constant situational awareness.
Lonnie Smith said the officer over I-pod that night did her job, and the inmate count that evening worked as intended by alerting her to Smith’s absence. That triggered an inmate count across the jail, along with a call to the lieutenant in charge that night, who alerted Lonnie Smith. Soon after, local law enforcement was informed, and the search for the missing inmate began.
Officers confirmed this was an escape with a jail staffer went on the roof and found Smith’s orange uniform pants, along with blood indicating he had injured himself in the climb. Officers quickly went to contact Smith’s relatives and others close to him, to let them know he had escaped, and to alert authorities if they hear from him.
Greenwood police found Smith at about 6 a.m. Sunday at a residence in the 1100 block of Edgefield Street. Smith had been awaiting trial on charges of burglary and larceny, and once he was apprehended he was charged with escape Sunday morning and given a $10,000 cash or surety bond.