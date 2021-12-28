Lonnie Smith gave himself a Christmas present this year — retirement after nearly four decades in Greenwood County law enforcement.
Smith’s last day was Friday, making Christmas his first day of retirement.
Smith spent his entire law enforcement career working for the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Giles Daniel hired Smith in 1983. Smith worked for five sheriffs before leaving his role as Greenwood County jail administrator.
“I hope it says something about my loyalty and integrity, and says something about the sheriff’s office,” Smith said.
He said his first day on the job still feels like it was yesterday in some ways.
Smith was working for Park Seed at 19 years old, watering plants on the weekend. He knew Sam Riley, who was working for Daniel at the time, as a family friend — their families’ land bordered one another.
One day Riley called the Smith house while Lonnie was home alone. He explained that his parents were away, but Riley said it was Smith he wanted to talk to.
“First thing I thought, what have I done,” Smith said. “Am I going to jail?”
He was going to jail, but not the way he feared. Riley offered Smith a job as a detention officer, and invited him to come down to the jail and get a feel for the work.
Smith came in on a Friday night. He didn’t have a uniform yet and was wearing jeans and a button-down shirt as he watched and helped book inmates. A man he knew was brought in on a DUI charge.
“He said ‘Aw man, I see they got you too,’” Smith said. “I told him no, I work here now. Tonight’s my first night.”
Just a few months after his hire, Smith said the law changed to require new deputies to be 21 years old. Daniel went to Columbia and ensured Smith was grandfathered in.
He left the jail in the 1990s, hitting the road as a deputy and was promoted to shift captain in 2000. Smith said it was the best job he held in his career, working alongside the deputies in his shift as a team.
Sheriff Dan Wideman promoted Smith to major in charge of the uniform patrol division, leading all road deputies. Sheriff Tony Davis made Smith his second-in-command and put him in charge of administrative operations. Smith would come back to the jail from 2011-13 as jail administrator, before Davis brought him back to lead operations.
Under Sheriff Dennis Kelly, Smith returned to the jail that started his career.
“When Captain Downing retired as jail administrator, he just volunteered and offered,” Kelly said. “He was always willing to help in the sheriff’s office, any department we needed.”
The office needed someone to step up and head the jail when Kenneth Downing retired, and Smith took the job. He remained jail administrator until his retirement.
Kelly said Smith’s greatest contribution to the sheriff’s office during his tenure was his knowledge of the office and community. He built relationships throughout the county and was meticulously organized in his work.
“Being there with so many years and with the experience he had, he just had a lot of knowledge that’s helped us throughout the years,” Kelly said.
Mickey Boland retired in May as the jail’s assistant administrator. Smith was the third administrator Boland worked under, but they were high school buddies before they were law enforcers. Smith had been at the sheriff’s office for nearly a decade before Boland started his career in Ware Shoals.
“He’s had a good career, a big career,” Boland said of Smith. “Lonnie’s claim to fame, I’d say, is his ability to know everything about the workings of the sheriff’s office.”
Smith worked the road, he’s led other officers, managed budgets and served in the jail, giving him a breadth of experience and perspectives to see things from, Boland said. While working in the jail, Boland said Smith was adamant about knowing every inmate, how long they’d served and what their bond totals were. He wanted to work alongside attorneys to help facilitate the legal process.
“You’ve always got to know what’s going on inside the jail: The food, recreation time, schedules, everything,” Boland said.
Boland learned much from Smith, who he said is a bona-fide people person. Everywhere the two went, they’d run into someone Smith recognized.
Smith said he was proud to have worked with five sheriffs, spending his entire career at one agency. It’s not easy to run a jail these days, but he said he developed a love for helping the sheriff’s office flourish however he can.
It’s hard to recruit or retain detention officers. The county jail has about 20 staff openings; only five officers a shift are responsible for covering each post at the jail and monitoring more than 100 inmates. While the jail detained 129 inmates Thursday, a few months ago there were more than 200.
“An officer out here is in a pod with up to 64 inmates,” Smith said. “It’s mentally draining and stressful on detention officers. Let’s face it, there’s only a handful of people who grow up and say ‘I want to be a corrections officer.’”
Beginning $10,000 sign-on and retention bonuses was a good idea, he said, but haven’t made much headway on getting officers to take these jobs. The staff Smith has worked with, however, will be one of the things he misses the most in retirement.
“I’m going to miss coming in and seeing them every day. I’m probably going to miss hearing sirens and being in the know, being able to hop on my radio and ask what’s going on,” he said. “What I’m not going to miss is coming in and hearing we have three people sick, and trying to pull other people in to work that shift.”
Smith won’t miss the calls in the middle of the night, or the daylong medical escort shifts. He will miss the friends he’s made throughout his career, but he said he’s not going anywhere and plans to stay in touch. Smith has a two-year-old granddaughter in Greenwood he plans to spend much more time with now that he’s off the clock.
Kathy Tucker will be taking his place as jail administrator. Tucker ran the Laurens County jail, and had spent her entire career there until she left recently. Smith hired her to work in Greenwood’s jail, and said he’s seen her exhibit the leadership skills necessary to run it. Kelly said her wealth of experience in jail administration at Laurens made her a strong pick to fill Smith’s seat.
“She has got so much knowledge. It makes me feel better to know who’s taking my spot has a passion for the detention center,” Smith said. “This will be the first Christmas in 39 years where I do not work for the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, and I cannot tell you how many Christmases I’ve had to work.”
Boland, who beat Smith to retirement by a few months, said Smith was supportive and stayed in touch with him after he left the sheriff’s office. Now, with both of them retired, he said it should be easier to connect.
“I’m going to try and play more golf with him now that he’s retired,” Boland said, laughing.