WATERLOO
Emory and Samantha Vaughn never imagined six years ago they would have national award-winning competition dogs.
Back then, they were looking for a Jack Russell terrier and couldn’t find one locally. The Waterloo couple found a breeder in North Carolina and bought a puppy from her. The breeder encouraged them to return to North Carolina to watch a Jack Russell Terrier Club of America competition trial.
“We went to that first trial and thought we were going to stay a couple of hours,” Emory said. “We ended up staying the night, and they talked us into entering our female — and we won.”
Minnie took second place in lure racing.
“We were ecstatic,” Emory said.
On the trip home, the excited couple began talking about a newfound desire to join the JRTCA competition circuit. At the time, their passion was riding motorcycles across the country.
“Two weeks later, we were out buying a camper to go to these trials,” Emory said. “We were thinking, ‘Wow, this is so much fun.’ There were people there from all over coming to this one event in North Carolina. It’s a contest, but it’s also a social thing. A lot of people camp, and we sit around and potluck. So, the camaraderie is all part it.”
The friends they made on the circuit helped them learn about competing.
This past Saturday, the Vaughns and friends gathered at their home to watch Minnie and another one of their dogs, Rooster, compete in the Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge. The national finals, which took place in September 2022, were televised this past weekend on the CW Network.
Just 16 dogs from across the country made it to the finals in St. Louis, Missouri. The finalists qualified by competing in Eastern and Western regionals. Rooster qualified in April 2022 at the Eastern regional in Atlanta. Minnie was named an alternate, but ended up making the field at nationals because one dog couldn’t make it because of a hurricane in Florida.
“It was a huge honor and humbling to get invited to the qualifying because it is a huge deal in our community,” Emory said.
Rooster and Minnie placed second and third respectively in hurdle racing.
“We were actually shocked,” said Emory, who also has a third competition dog, Mattie Ross. “It’s a national event.”
Samantha handles the dogs most of the time at trials, while Emory takes pictures. Emory said it doesn’t take a lot of training to prepare the dogs for competitions. Right before trials, they get the dogs “lure-focused.”
“It’s 90% instinct and 10% training,” Emory said.
At home, the three dogs live normal lives as normal pets. But those everyday lives provide a plethora of natural training opportunities at the Vaughns’ home on Lake Greenwood.
“I’ve had Jack Russells for 30 years. I always loved the breed because of their energy, their character and their tenacity,” Emory said. “We don’t have to worry about snakes or racoons in the yard. They keep it clear.”
The dogs like competing. They realize that when the couple start packing the special van they customized for life on the circuit, it’s “game on.”
“These dogs feel like they’re always competing,” Emory said. “If we let them out in the yard right now, they are down in the creek tunneling and trying to find stuff.”
In fact, a picture of Minnie tunneling at the lake’s edge made the cover of the JRTCA national magazine. Tunneling is one of the seven events in which Jack Russells can compete.
“I’m competitive but I’m about going to a trial and having fun,” Samantha said. “There are people who are so competitive that it just takes them over. I won’t let myself get to that point because, if you’re not having fun, why bother?”
Samantha, who works at a pet boutique in Anderson, likes to focus on the health of her dogs. That includes a special diet of raw food. When it’s time to compete, she doesn’t have to do much to get them ready.
“They can read my energy and they feed off of my energy,” she said. “When they do well, you just kind of feel like you’ve helped them. We go to trials and come back with tired dogs.”
The couple also focus on protecting the integrity of the Jack Russell terrier breed characteristics. When Rooster wins, it improves his value as a stud. They named their kennel Whiskey River Jack Russell Terriers. They don’t do a lot of breeding right now, though, but hope to do more in the future.
“We just want them to have a good life and hope they can compete as long as they want to and as long as they are having fun,” Emory said.