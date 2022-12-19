Services honoring veterans are oftentimes attended by mostly older people. On Saturday, during the Wreaths Across America ceremony at Oakbrook Memorial Park, about two dozen children joined their parents and others to pay respects to veterans who have died.

Teaching young people about veterans’ sacrifices for the country is something on which Wreaths Across America focuses.

Contact staff writer Greg Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.