Olivia Reynolds, right, and her children pause for a moment after placing a wreath at the grave of Olivia’s late husband during Saturday’s Wreaths Across America service at Oakbrook Memorial Park. Olivia’s children, from left, are Emily, Lindsey and Chris.
Cheryl Agnew-Bell, left, a regent with Mount Ariel Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, speaks to people gathered for the Wreaths Across America service Saturday at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Services honoring veterans are oftentimes attended by mostly older people. On Saturday, during the Wreaths Across America ceremony at Oakbrook Memorial Park, about two dozen children joined their parents and others to pay respects to veterans who have died.
Teaching young people about veterans’ sacrifices for the country is something on which Wreaths Across America focuses.
“What surprised me was the level of healing to family members from going through the ceremony and the ritual of laying the wreath,” said Helen Nazzaro, chairperson for Wreaths Across America Greenwood. “After last year, so many people came up to me and said they were just so moved to know that someone who they didn’t even know honored their family member. The other thing that surprised me was how the young people started engaging with their parents or their uncles who had served and were still living.”
Suddenly, there were conversations taking place that never took place before, Navarro said.
“It’s powerful,” she said. “It’s different for everyone.”
Olivia Reynolds’ children — Emily, Lindsey and Chris — joined her in honoring their father, who died in August. They laid one of the many wreaths on his grave at Oakbrook.
The Greenwood Wreaths Across America’s ceremony took place at Veterans Plaza at Oakbrook and included presentations of wreaths to people representing the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines, Space Force and the nation’s POWs.
In addition to Oakbrook, wreaths were placed at several cemeteries: Edgewood, Evening Star, Mount Tabor Baptist Church, Rock Presbyterian Church, Siloam, Bethlehem, Old Mount Zion Baptist Church, Elmwood, the Ninety Six Cemetery, Bailey Bethel A.M.E. Church and Greenville Presbyterian Church.
Patience Anderson and her husband are moving to Greenwood from Connecticut, where she participated as an auxiliary member of the VFW and with Wreaths Across America.
“It’s part of the tradition,” Anderson said. “My husband is a veteran and was a commander in the VFW, so this activity is something that means a lot to us. The motto for Wreaths Across America is ‘remember, honor and teach.’ This laying of the wreath is a way of remembering the veterans who have passed and honoring what they’ve done for our country.”
Pete Rowland said, “It’s respect for those who fought for our freedoms in this country so that we can do what we like to do.”
American Legion Post 20 chaplain Danny Grubbs said he was honored to be part of the service.
“We do all we can to honor our veterans,” Grubbs said. “This wreath ceremony adds an extra-special touch to it.”
Grubbs said it’s important for the younger generations to be part of such ceremonies.
“We better show our younger people what their sacrifices were and why we enjoy the freedoms we enjoy today,” Grubb said. “Without what our veterans have done, we wouldn’t enjoy the freedoms we have today.”
Retired Army Sgt. 1st Class James W. Sanders served during the Vietnam War. He said it’s important for young people to recognize what others fought for.
“It’s an honor for them to see what went on before they were born,” Sanders said. “It’s something they can carry with them for a lifetime.”
Retired Air Force Sgt. Roy Freeman said he always takes part in community events honoring veterans. He planned to take wreaths to Evening Star.
Ronnie Powell laid a wreath for the first time last year. His late father-in-law, who served in the Navy, is buried at Oakbrook.
“I volunteered to come and lay the wreath on his grave,” Powell said. “It’s very important that we honor our veterans, fallen or living, because, if it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be able to live in the free country that we do.”
Betty Jo Henderson, vice regent at the Mount Ariel Chapter of the DAR, told the crowd of about 200 that “the freedoms we enjoy today have not come without a price. Lying her in the cemetery, and throughout this nation, are men and women who gave their lives so that we can live in freedom.”
