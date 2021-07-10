Thousands of people were drawn this past weekend to Uptown Greenwood by the irresistible smell of sweet smoke and the alluring sounds of blues music.
The City of Greenwood went all out for the SC Festival of Discovery's 20th year — since last year's event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saturday's conclusion to the festival saw a Kansas City Barbeque Society contest, dozens of blues bands performing throughout Uptown Greenwood, a hot dog eating contest and hundreds of children enjoying rides at the Kids Zone.
Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith gleamed with pride as he joined City Manager Julie Wilkie and Uptown Greenwood Development Corp. Uptown Manager Lara Hudson on stage for the awards presentations.
"This thing means the world to Greenwood," Smith said.
Hudson thanked the competitors, judges, attendees and city staff.
"I know a lot of you travel here for the blues music, and a lot of you come for barbecue," Hudson said. "We just love having you guys here. We are so proud of this event. We will feel so rewarded because we know we gave it to you guys."
The festival celebrates the region’s history, culture, food, arts, crafts, music and people.
The KCBS barbecue contest focuses on the rich tradition of Carolina barbecue. The results of judging were announced during Saturday’s award ceremony under the main stage tent in Uptown. KCBS-certified judges scored entries based on presentation, taste and tenderness.
Lake City's Smoke Central won the grand championship.
The team's leader, Jason Singletary, has been cooking in competitions for five years. Helpers Kevin Merritt and 10-year-old son Caleb, of Summerville, joined him.
"Luck, brother. That's all it is there," Singletary said about winning the top prize.
His team was showered with confetti after the announcement.
The main judging categories were in hash, pork ribs, pulled pork and brisket.
There were also the People's Choice Award, the dessert contest, the Kids Que competition and the Anything Goes category. Celebrity judges scored desserts, Kids Que and Anything Goes on Friday night.
Singletary said he started feeling like his team would win it all after it got its fourth call to the stage for placing in various categories.
"It wasn't the best cook we've ever had — it was a mediocre cook — but it was consistent, and we got on good (judging) tables," Singletary said.
What's the key to consistency?
"You've got to keep it in the middle of the road," Singletary said. "Don't get too crazy with your food. Keep it good, make it tender and make it taste good."
Singletary said he thought his best entry was pulled pork; however, Smoke Central finished sixth out of 80 entries in that category. The team placed first in chicken and had solid finishes in the other categories. Smoke Central also won the S.C. Governor's Award.
"We ended up winning chicken, and I thought chicken was maybe my third best," Singletary said. "It's awesome. It's just a friendship. This is a family. We travel together on the KCBS circuit, and seeing these guys, it's just awesome. I love to cook, and this doesn't hurt when you get one of these."
The Blues Cruise celebrates the unique musical sound of the blues with numerous musical artists performing at Uptown Greenwood restaurants and venues. Kids Zone on Maxwell Avenue offered rides for children and plenty of sweet treats from vendors.