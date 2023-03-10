McCORMICK — County Council had an opportunity to come together to look ahead at projects and talk about concerns during its annual retreat Thursday at the Education Center on the campus of John de la Howe.
“It’s about teamwork,” council Chairperson Charles Jennings said. “We made progress last year. If we are going to continue to make progress, we have to work together. When we work together, we can overcome challenges.”
County Administrator Columbus Stephens led council members through an agenda that included presentations from DP3 Architects and a representative from the state Department of Commerce.
“We’ve come a long way and covered a lot of ground, but we still have a long way to go,” Stephens said. “Leadership sometimes has to make hard decisions.”
One of the challenges is to get the Administration Building back up and running. It has been closed since Christmas weekend, when frozen pipes burst and flooded the facility. Stephens said insurance is paying about $472,000 to cover the damage.
“We’ve learned from this situation and have precaution measures in place,” he said. “We have met extensively to ensure that we minimize and prevent things from happening in the future.”
Stephens said five capital project sales tax projects have been completed, with three remaining before the CPST sunsets in May 2024. The three are the North EMS substation, the W.S. Mims Community Center and the Town of McCormick Public Safety Office. Groundbreaking on the EMS substation took place last month.
Mike Pry with DP3 Architects talked about the Mims Center, saying “construction has not been kind to us. Inflation has not been kind to us.”
The original estimate two years ago for the revitalization of the center was $2.4 million. The current estimate is $5.1 million, meaning the county needs to come up with about $2.7 million more than the budgeted penny sales tax funds.
Pry recommended the county come up with a “shopping list” of a la carte-type renovations it wants to do and negotiate with the lowest bidder to find a project budget the county can handle.
The Mims Center served as the all-Black high school from the early 1950s to 1970 and then became McCormick High after integration, until a new facility was built in 2010. Jennings said the county will be looking for grant money and will be meeting with the legislative delegation to see what can be done.
“If we kick this down the road, the more expensive it’s going to get,” council member Jackie Brown said.
Council members discussed water and sewer issues, including the need for a 150,000-minimum-gallon water storage tank along Highway 7 near Savannah Lakes Village, and the implementation of new water-testing locations to monitor water quality.
Members also talked about fire services, with Stephens saying, “At some point, we need to figure out a funding mechanism that is ongoing. We have to listen to our fire chiefs and firefighters.”
“When we go to the table, let’s not complain about problems,” Stephens said. “Let’s come up with solutions.”
Peggy McLean with the state Department of Commerce told council members about the new Growing Rural Communities Grant Program, saying McCormick is eligible to apply for $200,000. The grant would require a 10% match.
“We want the communities to buy into what the money is going for,” McLean said. “Think about what’s needed and important in your community — things that will lead to a better quality of life here. We want you to be thoughtful on how you use this money.”
About $4 million has been set aside for the program, McLean said.
Stephens urged members to think about projects that “impact socioeconomically disadvantaged youths and seniors.” Jennings suggested members talk with the school superintendent and children for ideas on how best to use the funds.
Members also had a chance to talk about projects within their districts. Some of the requests include having hotel accommodations and public restrooms in town, a countywide citation system, a mechanism in place for code enforcement and the need for some four-lane roads in the county.
