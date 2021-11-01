David Dees spent years working as an aviation safety inspector in Atlanta.
He retired and moved with his wife to Greenwood in April 2005. The first time he drove down West Cambridge Avenue past the Greenwood County Club and toward Highway 225, he told his wife that area would be pretty if someone would take care of it.
There were vines growing up the fences, tree limbs hanging over the road, and lots of trash and overgrowth.
He could have complained about it. Instead, he did something about it. The Sheffield subdivision resident, who was in his mid-60s at the time, went to work on the area’s overgrowth along the fence line that runs from Greenwood Country Club to the road’s intersection at Highway 225.
He’s 81 now, and he’s not stopping. He works on the overgrowth three to four days a week and mows the strip of grass along West Cambridge about twice a month.
“I guess I’m kind of a figure out there,” Dees joked. “People sometimes toot their ahorn when they come by.”
No one pays Dees. Well, he said a pastor gave him $500 once, then the next time $300, then later $100.
“I never saw him after that,” Dees said.
When Dees arrived in Greenwood 16 years ago, he started asking questions about the lack of upkeep along the roadside. He was particularly struck by the lack of attention given to the crape myrtles and oak trees.
“They said the county used to take care of it, but somebody told them they were taking care of private property, so they let it go,” Dees said. “I cleaned it up. It took me a couple of years to get all the trees out and the stumps up so I didn’t tear up the lawnmower every time I went out there to mow it.”
For the past two years, Dees has focused on clearing the vines and tree overgrowth from on and under the fence along the road.
“I started cleaning up around the fence because it was growing out in the road and all that,” Dees said. “The state wouldn’t take care of it. By the golf course, it would get out there in the road and trucks would hit it. I started cutting that back so that wouldn’t happen. I called the highway department to see if they would come out and cut the shrubs back off that fence. They said, ‘Oh, yeah, we’ll do it.’ They finally did. Then I started cleaning off the thing. I probably should have never done it, but I did.”
Dees has to pick up litter and sometimes digs up glass and other items he said fall off trucks.
“You’d be surprised at what you’d find,” he said.
He spends his own money and time on the strip of land along the fence, which used to be an old railroad and road bed.
“When you start something, you can’t stop,” he said. “You’ve got to keep it looking good. I enjoy it. It gives me something to do. It gives me exercise and keeps me going.”
Last year, Dees had a person who helped him. He said that was nice, but the person didn’t return this year.
“I’ve been doing it all myself,” he said.
He usually arrives at 9:30 a.m. each day he works at the site. He said he has to be home by 4:30 p.m. because his wife likes to eat early.
“We don’t talk about it,” Dees said. “I think she’s all right about it. It keeps me out of the house.”
If it were up to Dees, he’d take care of every road he drives.
“I can’t take care of all of them, though,” he said. “Every once in a while I’ll pick up the trash along Mathis (Road). I haven’t done that for a while. I’ve been more focused on trying to get those fences taken care of.”
Getting rid of the overgrowth used to be a problem. It hasn’t been for quite some time.
“The golf course is good to me,” Dees said. “I put all my trash in the golf course burn pile.”
Dees grew up in Bennettsville and used to mow grass six days a week during the summertime when he was kid. He wouldn’t even take a lunch break.
His motivation these days is simple.
“It’s a pretty drive,” Dees said of West Cambridge Avenue.