Families can grow even when they don’t expect to.
That was a lesson some learned when they left the Humane Society of Greenwood on Saturday.
Events such as the Spring Fling are useful for people interested in adopting, said Rebecca Dobbins, the shelter’s marketing and volunteer coordinator. People can view animals on the shelter’s website, but she said that’s not the same as meeting them in person.
One family came with the intention of simply visiting. They ended up adopting Stella, Andrea Rosbury said. Some of the kids cried out “Stella” in a very non-Stanley Kowalski-type manner. Rosbury said they might rename the dog as a family friend has a daughter named Stella.
Tripp and Axle Rabon got a pet to celebrate their sixth birthday. They have wanted a puppy for a while and fell in love with Lisa, a relative said.
One happy girl opened a bag of pet food and kept a close eye on a cardboard carrying case as her mother signed paperwork to adopt a cat.
Some people resisted temptation. As one couple passed tables with puppies perched on top, a woman told a friend, “Don’t look, just keep going.”
Animals realize they have been rescued and are grateful, volunteer Shae Wells said.
“They move in and some of them look at you as if to say ‘please take me home.’ Others are scared and hunch back into their quarters. Regardless of personalities, all of them are looking for a home.”
She recalled one cat named Blue who had a facial tic. He finally got adopted last week. “He had the prettiest blue eyes you ever saw,” Well said.
Visitors to the shelter lined the rooms and hallways to see if an animal could make a connection. Most animals were interested. Others, like Butler, a cat that lounged on a high perch in a cat room, eyed the spectacle with a jaded, disdainful glare.
It’s a persona, according to Wells. Butler is friendly with everybody and gets along well with other animals. He was a surrender.
A while back the shelter received about 80 cats taken in from a hoarding situation. The shelter managed to find homes for all of them.
One cat in the cat cage lounged on a blanket emblazoned with cartoon logos depicting the U.S. Navy. A volunteer and a veteran with 20 years of service saw the blanket and noted the animal is in good hands.
As to why animal adoptions can be successful, Wells said “They make us feel good.”
