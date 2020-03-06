Four months after Krissi Raines became a Mental Health First Aid instructor, someone close to her died from suicide — which made her mission of educating others on mental health more personal.
Raines’ four years of working as an instructor earned her the honor of being named one of the top two first aid instructors in the state.
Upon receiving the congratulatory email, Raines was shocked and excited because she had “put so much work into being an instructor.” Raines will be honored in April at NatCon20 in Austin, Texas.
Raines has worked in the mental health field for 17 years, and it wasn’t until four years ago that she changed her focus from clinical to educational. She oversees nine counties and provides free classes that help people assist others who might be struggling with mental health issues.
Raines switched her focus because of how many individuals she would see suffering when she was a clinician. By educating, she can help the situation nationally, she said.
Raines serves as the director of the Mental Health Training Grant, which operates through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration in Washington, D.C. The grant assists in helping law enforcement college students — from ages 16 to 24 — and veterans deal with mental health trauma. Veterans and law enforcement have the highest rate of suicide, Raines said.
The grant initially started because of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings in 2012. The perpetrator, Adam Lanza, suffered from mental issues, Raines noted.
“We focus on making people be proactive, and not reactive,” she said. “Violent behavior is a symptom of their mental health issues and people are dying to reach out.”
Being named one of the state’s top two instructors opens the door for Raines to teach other instructors across the nation.
“I’m excited to be able to offer guidance on how to do programs to other instructors,” she said.
There were five Mental Health First Aid instructors in South Carolina when Raines started four years ago; now there are 101.
Raines thinks of her occupation as her “life passion.”
“I feel like it’s my calling,” she said.