DUE WEST — Dixie High School’s class of 2020 overcame the COVID-19 pandemic and rain, to finally graduate Thursday evening in front of friends and families.
“It’s been rough, difficult and sad,” Mary Carter, a Dixie senior and soccer player, said. “We’ve made the best out of it.”
The graduation was going to be on Dixie’s football field, but because Thursday’s forecast called for a high chance of rain, the ceremony took place in the gymnasium.
Because of social distancing and the COVID-19 pandemic, faculty decided to have two graduation ceremonies Thursday. The first began at 5:30 p.m., the second at 7:30 p.m.
“It’s really sad because they did it alphabetically, so I didn’t get to be with a bunch of my friends,” Carter said.
Westin Brock, a Dixie senior and baseball player, said it was bittersweet to graduate because he wasn’t able to celebrate with the entire class.
“It feels good, but it kind of sucks that we’ve been going to school that long and can’t graduate together,” he said.
All the graduates did get to see one another Wednesday for practice, and Carter said seeing her other classmates was really weird because she had not seen them since the school closed in March. She also thought staying 6 feet apart was weird, but administration had to abide by State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman’s guidelines to even have an in-person graduation.
Carter couldn’t completely enjoy her last moments at Dixie High because even though she has been there her whole high school career, she did not get to spend the entirety of her senior year at school.
“That’s what hit hard,” she said. “I’ve been there for so long and we didn’t get to finish out there.”
Brock is happy to finally graduate, but he admitted he will miss all the friendships he created at Dixie.
“Now that I’m going to college I won’t see them as much anymore,” he said.
Carter and Brock are spring sport athletes, so their seasons were cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brock and the baseball team only got to play seven games before schools closed, and he thought they had a chance to win the state championship.
“We had a solid group of guys,” he said. “Seven seniors that have been playing together for a good while. It sucks that it got cut off.”
Carter did not get to participate much in soccer because she had a season-ending injury prior to schools closing. Despite the injury, and since it was still hard for her not to be on the field with her teammates, she began to help with coaching until the COVID-19 pandemic officially ended her season.
“It was very hard because we’re all like a big family,” she said.
Seniors might not have graduated the way they initially thought, but Brock and the rest of the class of 2020 will be “going on to better things.”