Rest, relaxation, remediation.
The first intersession of the year is coming up for Greenwood and McCormick county public schools.
As part of the modified calendar in Greenwood County school districts 50, 51 and 52 and McCormick County School District, students will not attend school from Monday to Oct. 8.
Schools will also be out Friday for a teacher in-service day.
Intersession was discussed Monday during District 50’s board of trustees meeting, with Superintendent Steve Glenn saying there were a lot of employees who volunteered to teach.
Districts 50 and 51, and McCormick schools will use the time to provide remediation classes for students.
Glenn mentioned how many students were virtual last year, and said even though the district had great growth and surpassed other districts, students still aren’t where they need to be and intersession is a great opportunity to catch up.
There are opportunities for students that aren’t just academic. For instance, Emerald is offering a sports academy for kindergarteners through sixth-graders that mixes athletics with remediation.
District 50 board member Danielle Fields pointed out during the meeting that opportunities are provided by the community, such as church camps and camps from other organizations.
“Kudos to the entire community for embracing this moment and trying to make the most of it for your organization and for our children,” Fields said.