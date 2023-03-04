Edgewater Group LLC, a real estate investment firm, purchased the iconic Greenwood hotel Wednesday. The company specializes in secondary and tertiary markets, buying and renovating historic boutique hotels in Florida and Georgia.
“We plan on undergoing renovation, the rooms do need to be upgraded,” said Ketan Vora, founding partner at Edgewater. “Because these are small markets, you can make a meaningful impact if you do things correctly.”
Vora said Edgewater intends to work with the local management team to expand food and beverage services at the hotel, which features the Carriage House restaurant and Fox & Hound Lounge. He said they want to improve the guest experience and include the Inn in a points system that will allow guests to share rewards points with a network of thousands of other hotels.
While there are no firm plans for what the Inn’s renovations will look like, Vora said Edgewater wants to get involved in the community by donating and partnering with local nonprofits. He also wants to identify opportunities to include the hotel in municipal events, which local management will be key in.
“We’re in for the long haul,” he said.
The Inn’s property dates back to 1905, though the building has seen its fair share of changes and occupants. It was renovated in 2015 to preserve the classic style and historical architecture while offering guests a boutique experience.
“It’s been an exciting time for everyone here at the Inn,” said Claire Griffith, general manager. “We are all looking forward to new growth, opportunities and the advantages of partnering with a larger corporation.”
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.