In an effort to raise spirits during a trying time for everyone, inmates from across the state made cards and gifts for nursing home residents, including ones in Greenwood.
The state Department of Corrections' project, "Operation Spread the Joy," was a collaboration between the state's prisons and the state Department on Aging. People incarcerated drew handmade cards, made jewelry, knitted caps and socks, made stuffed animals and even bookmarks as gifts and symbols of appreciation for the state's elders living in nursing homes.
"The offenders embraced this project and showed real creativity in making these cards and other items," SCDC Director Bryan Stirling said in a news release. "We hope these gifts brighten spirits of the nursing home residents during this lonely time."
Warden Patricia Yeldell at Leath Correctional Institution in Greenwood said the women in her facility jumped at the chance to take on this creative and warm-hearted project.
"They were so grateful, I mean it was so overwhelming the number of cards they made," Yeldell said. "They like to give back to the community. They know that their family is out there, and they would want other people to take care of their families, too."
Yeldell said she was nearly brought to tears by the enthusiastic response from the women at Leath. Their creative and handmade gifts were delivered to Magnolia Manor, NHC HomeCare and Wesley Commons, where the prison and Department on Aging staff had to show the gifts to residents through windows. They weren't allowed in, out of concern of the possibility of exposing the residents to COVID-19.
"This was a great opportunity that they came up with, and I hope it continues," Yeldell said. "We will continue it here, moving on to the future."
At a time when nursing home residents aren't allowed visitors, the isolation can take its toll, the release said, but the hope was that these gifts might spread joy in concerning times.