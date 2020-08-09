How Greenwood County intends to pursue economic development has been largely unknown since County Council voted in May to pull its membership and funding in the Greenwood Partnership Alliance.
Greenwood County Council Chairman Steve Brown said there was a plan in place for the county to pursue economic development.
“The plan from the very beginning was that we will do economic development and retention,” Brown said.
He described how the county went about its plan.
“We will pull out. We will let that decision to no longer be a member settle,” Brown said. “Then, we are going to reach out to other people and other entities and start trying to build a cache of information about how things are done in other areas.”
Brown said after seeing how other communities approach economic development, the decision was made to make an initial hire.
James Bateman, who served as GPA’s director of business development, was named interim Greenwood County economic development director last week.
Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell said the county is looking at having just one staff member to start with, but that could change as the county continues to organize its economic development efforts.
He said at full build-out the economic department could be comprised of a director, project manager and someone working on business retention. Another staff member could be added to do marketing, social media, research and outreach, but Chappell said it depends on the skillset of the people who are hired.
“We’ve been told by others who travel all over the state — John Lummus, Maceo Nance and all of those — that they think probably our staff should be three, no more than four,” Brown said.
John Lummus is CEO of Upstate Alliance and Maceo Nance is director of targeted rural strategy and special projects for the state Department of Commerce.
Chappell said the positions lend themselves to where one person could potentially take on multiple tasks as part of their job.
“A lot of this will be dictated by the economy,” Brown said.
Brown said it seemed like there was a pause in the number of contacts coming into the county.
“I think it’s a good time for us,” Brown said.
He said having Bateman will be sufficient for the task.
“If the economy starts booming and busting at the seams, it’s probably going to require more people,” Brown said.
Chappell said the scope of the county’s efforts in economic development will be industrial recruitment and retention.
“We’ve been extraordinarily clear, we are going to do industrial recruitment and retention,” Chappell said. “There are many other parts to economic development that we want to partner with people on getting them done.”
Chappell said tourism, Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce, GPA and Piedmont Technical College are all doing marketing for the Greenwood area. He said it makes sense to work with an entity that is already working to promote Greenwood.
“We are trying to eliminate sandboxes,” Chappell said. “Everybody doesn’t need to do a little bit of marketing when one entity can do all of marketing.”
Chappell said this is how the county would like to accomplish the other parts of economic development.
“There are a lot of other tasks that need to be done,” Chappell said. “Let’s all sit down and figure out who can do them, who can do them well.”
As for international travel, Chappell said Bateman could be responsible for international travel, but it is doubtful it will be needed.
“In the time that he is the interim, I would doubt that he would be doing any speculative international travel,” Chappell said.
Brown said the Upstate Alliance and the state Department of Commerce will allow county staff to accompany them on trips that are tied to economic development in Greenwood County.
Chappell said if the need arises, Bateman could be sent to meet with company executives in other states or countries.
Oftentimes with recruiting new businesses in economic development, alcohol purchases are made while entertaining company executives, particularly from other countries.
“There is a certain level of entertaining prospects that is pro forma with this job,” Chappell said. “We will just deal with that on a case-by-case basis.”
Brown said the county will do its best to monitor those situations.
“We will do our best to make sure it’s not public funds, it’s private funds,” Brown said.
The budget for the department is starting relatively small but will grow as it becomes more developed.
“In this budget, we’ve got a line item for $125,000 in there,” Chappell said. “It’s going to be more than $125,000 at full buildout.”
Chappell said if more funding is needed, he will ask county council for it.
The county intends to continue partnering with anyone who is willing to help make Greenwood a better place for economic development.
“We’ve been open and honest that we are willing to partner with anybody,” Chappell said. “Anyone that can accomplish tasks and do them well, we welcome them being at the table.”
Greenwood County Council voted 6-1 in May to leave GPA and remove its $300,000 in annual funding. At the time, GPA was a public-private partnership that handled economic development for Greenwood County.
Reasons provided for terminating the membership were a lack of accountability for the CEO, public chiding by GPA board members and disparaging remarks about members of county council.
The GPA board met twice for the purpose of going into a closed-door session to discuss a personnel matter.
At the conclusion of the second meeting, the board voted unanimously to accept the resignation of GPA CEO Heather Simmons Jones.
Jones cited her resignation as a way to ease the GPA budget and prevent staff layoffs. Greenwood CPW Commissioner and GPA board member Art Bush was named interim CEO.
Three days later, Greenwood County Council directed Brown to send a letter to the state Department of Commerce and Upstate Alliance designating Chappell as the official point of contact for Greenwood County economic development.
In late July, council voted to create an economic development department and hired Bateman as director a week later.