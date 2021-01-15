ABBEVILLE — A love of chocolate and shopping will come together in time for Valentine's Day.
The Downtown Merchants Association is organizing a Chocolate Walk on Feb. 13. Tickets are $10, said Paige Bowser with the Association. Participating businesses will offer visitors chocolate-themed treats such as cookies and candy. They will also provide goodie bags.
The Chocolate Walk is popular with families, she said. People also use the event for Valentine's Day.
Chocolate lovers aren't the only ones who have something to look forward to. On March 13, the Association will have an International Beer Walk. Bowser said tickets will be $25 and participants will have to be at least 21 years old.
The Association tries to schedule the beer walk close to March 17, St. Patrick's Day, she said. Beers from the Czech Republic, Mexico, Canada and brands such as Guinness might be available.
The Association will take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during its events, Bowser said. During events, participants are outside most of the time moving between stops. The Association will work to stagger people as they start the event.
In the different shops, the individual merchant will be in charge of the occupancy level of their store, she said. Mask use is encouraged for everyone.
"In our store (Breezy Quarters), we keep the doors open if at all possible, and have hand sanitizer at each door, at the checkout counter, and where we serve refreshments," Bowser said. "We also use all disposable cups, and napkins, as well as individual wrapping when that applies"
"Masks are, of course, encouraged," she said. "My staff and I are masked 100% of the time when customers are in the building. It's the smart thing to do."
The walks usually have about 15 stops, she said. About 200 tickets will be available for each event.
Links to buy tickets can be found on the Association's website, Bowser said.
The goal with the events is to boost traffic to downtown businesses, she said. Some merchants say the walks succeed.
"It's a very good way to market business. It gets people in town who may not know of their business," said Amy Simpson, owner of Trends on Trinity. The business has been open nearly one year.
Trends doesn't typically see a huge influx in sales, but the events give the business a chance to get its name out there, she said. During the Christmas Walk, up to 275 tickets were available. That's 275 people who will see your business, she said.
Trends sells clothes, handbags and jewelry and does custom work such as embroidery and heat transfers, as evidenced by a shirt with the Abbeville High School Panther plastered on the front. Simpson said the store had been open about five weeks before COVID-19 hit. The custom work helped keep the business afloat during the shutdown.
The Walks drive a lot of business, said Joy King at Gathering on Trinity, which opened in May. They are well worth it.
"They are a lot of fun. As a new business, a lot of people didn't know we were here," she said.
The business features 10 vendors who sell everything from clothes, home decor, accessories and books.
The only reservation King aired is a concern that at one event last year, nearly 50% of the visitors didn't wear masks.