Vote

Voters in Abbeville’s District 4 have three choices for city council: Deanna Ashley, Venture Belton or incumbent Chris Crawford.

Election Day is Nov. 8 and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting starts Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4. For information, visit scvotes.gov.

venture belton

VENTURE BELTON
chris crawford

CHRIS CRAWFORD

