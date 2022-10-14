Voters in Abbeville’s District 4 have three choices for city council: Deanna Ashley, Venture Belton or incumbent Chris Crawford.
Election Day is Nov. 8 and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting starts Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4. For information, visit scvotes.gov.
Deanna Ashley
Ashley, who also sought the seat in 2018, pledges to listen to constituents if elected.
“I’d like to see Abbeville prosper and grow,” she said. To do that, Ashley said listening is key.
Ashley said she is running because she wants to help people when they need things done. “I’d like to be a voice for the people, to listen to what they want.”
She sees herself as a leader and a guide who can point people in the right direction. Ashley said in 2018, one gentleman had trouble with water in his yard and trash pickup. “It’s just the little things. I found out what I could and got back in touch with them.”
An Abbeville County native, Ashley has lived in the city for two decades. She touts people as the city’s biggest asset.
“It’s a small town. The people, the businesses, the community is like a family. I like the small towns. Everybody knows everybody.”
Listening is important to Ashley. In her work as a hairstylist and massage therapist, she does a lot of it.
“I do hair,” she said. “People talk to me when they wouldn’t talk to others.”
She has worked in the hair care business for 30-plus years. She knew this is what she wanted to do in high school.
Ashley intends to be out soon knocking on doors. When she ran for a seat in 2018, Ashley said she knocked on every door.
“I love my town and the people in it,” she said. “I can be ready and available for people when they need me. I can listen to their concerns.”
A photo of Ashley was not available at press time.
Venture Belton
Belton said he’s gleaned much as a manager.
He sees listening as the secret to managing. He works with up to 170 associates and said everybody has a problem. A manager must always be willing to listen and understand that sometimes others know a better way.
“You’ve got to be willing to change and allow associates to make decisions without you standing over them 24/7,” he said.
He served in student government while in school and has been a part of the Abbeville Youth Association, the Greater Abbeville County Chamber of Commerce and the Abbeville Booster Club.
A first-time office seeker, Belton said he never thought he’d get into politics but was prompted to run by a colleague because “everybody knows Venture.”
He hopes to work with schools and manufacturers to give youths something to look forward to, whether it’s college or a trade. He said officials need to make sure high school kids have opportunities.
Belton expressed concern about crime and said there needs to be more support for programs for younger kids, not just for older residents. Importantly, everyone has to address this issue, he said.
He has coached youth sports for 25 years and now coaches JV basketball. His work started when his sons were playing sports. He said it taught him to speak with young people.
Some young men don’t have a father figure, Belton said, so he makes sure to end each practice in a way that affirms he cares for his players.
“It’s my way to make sure they know some father figure in their life gives them that passion,” he said.
He also touted the need for transparency and hopes to host town hall meetings in the district.
He said he’s been blessed with great jobs, which is why he stayed in Abbeville County. He grew up with colleagues he has come to see as family.
“I feel that Abbeville is home,” Belton said. “I like the small-town sense. Greenville is too busy for me.”
Chris Crawford
A desire to make the district and city better is why Crawford got into politics and why he is seeking a third term.
“Being on the council is a 24-hour service job,” he said. “You want to be where if you can assist, you assist.”
Crawford’s political career started as a teenager when he served on student council. He said he liked the role of representing others.
He said council has accomplished much during his tenure, adding speed bumps to roads, cleaning right-of-ways, working to attract jobs and improving parks. He most prizes the city’s work with The Refinery, a new apartment complex that has drawn people from other communities to Abbeville. The 60-unit development is the city’s first new residential housing project in nearly 40 years.
People have responded to the city’s work on the parks, he said. They appreciate what is done. Crawford likened work on parks to remodeling a home — there is always something to do.
In some ways, that’s similar to the rest of council’s work.
“There is always improvement and always something you want to take on,” he said.
Crawford said council members need to work together and have an open-door policy to get new ideas.
While some talk of problems, Crawford isn’t one of them.
“We all come together as a council to grow,” he said. “I couldn’t accomplish anything without the council agreeing upon it.”