ABBEVILLE — Voters in Abbeville County will decide May 17 whether they favor a slate of projects to improve school facilities.
Students in the Abbeville County School District will also head back to school two weeks earlier than usual after summer break after the board approved a year-round modified calendar.
Both measures were voted on Tuesday during the district’s regular board of trustees meeting.
The board first approved the calendar, which will have students begin school on Aug. 2. The calendar will include two intersessions — weeklong breaks during the first full week in October 2022 and the last full week in February 2023.
The calendar passed on a 5-4 vote. Voting in favor of the modified calendar were Joe Bryson, Brad Evans, James Tisdale, Glynda Bryson and Marvin Peoples. Opposed were Adam Rich, Tim Rhodes, Keith Dunn and David Brooks.
The vote is a change from the board’s previous meeting. In January, the board voted 5-4 in favor of a traditional calendar that would have had students starting school on Aug. 16.
A second reading on that option failed, opening up the chance for a second reading in favor of the modified calendar.
A motion was then made and seconded to adopt the modified calendar.
Dunn made a motion to amend it by adding that “the calendar as printed is pending monitoring from the South Carolina Department of Education for compliance with publishing requirements.”
That amendment failed.
The motion to approve the modified calendar then passed, but not before discussion from board members expressing concern.
“I don’t have a problem with either calendar. What I don’t like about it is we didn’t get any input from the public as far as doing it the way some of the other counties have done it and I also don’t like that we’re doing it so quickly as far as just after this summer,” Rich, adding other districts have given more notice before they switched to the modified calendar.
Dunn said for those who have made plans for the last few weeks in the summer, “you might as well go ahead and cancel them.”
“You’re not giving the public enough notice, you haven’t sought their input, you haven’t followed recommended guidelines from the Department of Education and the state superintendent in seeking community input on this calendar,” he said. “I’m just letting that be known for the record.”
Board member Glynda Bryson said regarding the vacation, the district she works in asked teachers to give assignments to those students who already had plans.
Bond referendum
The board approved a bond resolution in order to have a bond referendum in May, asking voters for a tax increase to fund a list of school projects.
The board approved the bond resolution 5-4, with Evans, Tisdale, Glynda Bryson, Joe Bryson and Peoples voting in favor of the referendum.
Opposed were Rich, Rhodes, Dunn and Brooks.
The board discussed what projects to include in the referendum, talking details about number of classrooms, dimensions and prices.
The bond referendum will ask voters two questions.
The first question must pass in order for the second question to pass.
The first question will include projects at both Abbeville and Dixie high schools, as well as the county career center.
At both high schools, the scope of projects will include constructing, equipping and furnishing a new academic wing; constructing, equipping and furnishing a new kitchen and dining room; and appropriate demolition.
At the career center, the scope would include constructing, equipping and furnishing additions, improvements and repairs.
The total for that question would be $43.8 million.
The second question would include at both Dixie and Abbeville: constructing, equipping and furnishing new locker rooms and gymnasiums. The total for that question would be $12 million.
The board voted unanimously to have the referendum on May 17.