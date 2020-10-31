In-person absentee voting continues today and Monday, even as a record number of ballots have already been cast ahead of Election Day.
More than a third of registered voters have already cast ballots. In 2016, 503,000 South Carolinians voted early. As of 5 p.m., 1.2 million ballots had been returned between in-person and by-mail voters — or about 57% of the total number of ballots cast four years ago.
McCormick County, which always boasts a high turnout, has already seen 48% of registered voters cast ballots, or about two-thirds of the participation it had in the 2016 election.
In Greenwood County, 35% of registered voters have cast ballots, which is about half the participation it saw in the last presidential election. And Abbeville County is sitting at 38% voter turnout so far.
Greenwood County’s satellite absentee voting office has closed, but you can still vote in-person absentee at your county elections office:
Abbeville County, 903 W. Greenwood St.: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
Greenwood County, 600 Monument St., Plaza Building, Suite 113: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
Laurens County, 200 Courthouse/Public Square: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
McCormick County, 610 S. Mine St.: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
Saluda County, 702 Batesburg Highway: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
For information on voting, visit scvotes.gov or contact your county election office.