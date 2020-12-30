The state Department of Education has allocated additional money for all 81 school districts in South Carolina. The funding, which is roughly $84 million, can be used by schools for PPE, to hire school nurses, tutoring or supplemental services, and technology to assist with online learning.
“Our teachers, nurses, and school staff have gone above and beyond to support students throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said in a news release. “These funds are to be used to maintain and support their efforts to welcome additional students back safely for face to face instruction and meet the needs of those that are struggling both online and in the classroom.”
The funds will be allocated starting this week, and amounts will be determined on a per-pupil basis.