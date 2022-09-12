Lander President Richard Cosentino took the stage Monday afternoon to update students, employees and the board of trustees on the 150-year-old school.
Cosentino touted the school’s growing enrollment, expansion of programs and faculty, and on-campus construction projects during his annual state of the university address.
He began by discussing the 150th anniversary and called Lander a “winning institution.”
“And we've been a winning institution for a long time,” he said.
“We've been doing what we do for a very long time. Educating great citizens for our state and the country and the world is literally in our DNA.”
Lander again broke records for enrollment for the ongoing fall semester. The enrollment headcount is 4,107, a 52% increase from 2015, according to a slide shown by Cosentino.
He also showed a slide comparing Lander’s growth with the dozen other colleges in the state, both research and comprehensive, and Lander’s enrollment growth towered over the others.
“So students, you made the right choice coming to Lander, this is the institution where the students want to go,” he said.
The school also graduated almost 100 more students this year than last year, at 694 total.
“And I mean, this is our BMW rolling off of our assembly line,” Cosentino said.
“These 694 kids are going to be amazing citizens that contribute to our state. I mean, they're bright, they're armed with the most modern information. They're mostly employed before they even graduate.”
The university’s many current and upcoming construction projects were also touched on, with Cosentino talking about the increase of state appropriations to the school, such as the funds from the state that will build a new nursing building, new library and renovate the old library, for example.
He gave updates on multiple projects, including why a few of them have been slower to complete than planned.
“So what's causing the delays?” he said.
“Well, inflation. ... You know what you pay in food and fuel in your car. It's very difficult for us to hire contractors. The pipeline and the backlog of supplies and equipment is just unbelievable.”
Freshens, for example, a new dining option on campus, has been completely built, but an electrical panel with circuit breakers was on a 40-week wait. It is planned to open soon.
A new pool and pavilion are also slated, but were delayed by a contractor pulling out. The school has another contractor, though, and Cosentino said “we will complete this pool.”
Cosentino closed his address by quoting a popular meme, saying the school “has the juice.”
“Let's look at what that juice is that we talked about today: state-of-the-art facilities, six buildings coming to Lander University. You can't go anywhere in South Carolina without knowing us”
He mentioned expansion in programs, maintaining affordability, record enrollment and state investment, and outstanding students.
“I'll tell you that I have so much confidence, I go to bed at night and sleep like a baby because we've got a great group of young people coming up in this country,” he said.
“And I have no concern that they'll do a better job than us.”
