ABBEVILLE — Parks will get a nearly $280,000 facelift.
Discussion at Wednesday’s Abbeville City Council meeting involved two projects for Adams Street Park and Chestnut Street Park. Officials with the Upper Savannah Council of Governments awarded the city $250,000 in CDBG funds for improvements at Chestnut Park.
The project will consist of two playground areas and an open-air pavilion, City Manager Blake Stone said. Work is expected to begin in late 2023 or early 2024.
It will include an American Disabilities Act-compliant playground, an open-air pavilion and handicapped parking, he said. It will tie into waterlines. About 60% of the area will be used for improvements. The work will require a 10% match by city.
The council approved a nearly $36,000 bid from B&K Grading and Paving for work at Adams Drive Park. B&K was the only bidder, Stone said. Two other companies opted not to submit bids after inspecting the property.
Crews will move the basketball court further down to increase space between the court and the playground area, he said. Playground equipment has been installed at the property. The project is being financed through the hospitality fund.
Mayor Trey Edwards recused himself from the chamber for the duration of discussion as he is affiliated with the organization.
In other business:
Judge Edward Strickland was sworn in as the chief municipal judge by City Judge William McNeill. His term will begin Jan. 1.
A proclamation recognized the work the Christmas Angel Tree Program has accomplished. Edwards presented the proclamation to organizer Lori Glace.
No action was taken on Mack Beaty’s offer to sell 3.2 acres off Branch Street to the city. The asking price is $18,000. Stone said the property is adjacent to Wilson Hill Park and the city’s utilities department. It could be used as a greenspace or to expand property for the department. Stone noted the city turned Wilson Hill into a park. The lot contains dips and elevation. There is enough room to develop the property or lease it to nearby business. The property’s taxable value is $18,000.
No nominations were presented to fill a four-year term on the historic properties protection commission. Member Steve Marner does not wish to serve again.
The city’s planning commission will meet three times in January to work on its 10-year plan. Stone said the meetings are open to the public and drafts of the meetings will be on the city’s website. A final plan could come before the council in either March or April.
The council accepted a $164,390 bid from Satterfield Construction for work on Raymond-Johnson Road.
Up to $570,000 will fund repaving work on Standpipe, Brooks and Maple streets. Funds come from the county, Stone said. The work is expected to begin next fall.
