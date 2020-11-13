The runoff election between Greenwood Ward 5 incumbent Councilman Matthew Miller and former Greenwood police Maj. Urban Mitchell will take place Tuesday.
Greenwood County Voter Registration and Elections director Connie Moody has a few tips to make the voting experience smooth at the polls.
This election will only be for voters who live in Ward 5. Some polling locations have been consolidated. The polling locations and precincts in Ward 5 are:
Livi’s Knoll 003 — Genesis Education Center, 400 Glenwood St.
Ashley River Run 005 — NEW: Genesis Education Center, 400 Glenwood St.
Fairhope Ferry 007 — First Presbyterian Church, 108 Cambridge Ave. E.
Harris 010 — Greenwood Family YMCA, 1760 Calhoun Road.
Greenwood High 018 — Greenwood High School, 1816 Cokesbury Road.
Emerald High 029 — NEW: West Side Baptist Church, 215 Bypass 225 S.
Greenwood Mill 033 — West Side Baptist Church, 215 Bypass 225 S.
Biltmore Pines 042 — Lakeview Elementary School, 660 Center St.
Voters will need to bring a photo ID to cast a ballot. The acceptable forms of photo ID are a voter registration card with photo, driver’s license, state ID card issued by the DMV, military ID issued by the federal government, passport or concealed weapons permit.
Curbside voting will be offered at these polling locations for those with disabilities.
Voters are not permitted to wear anything that endorses a candidate inside of a polling location. Also, no political discussions are permitted inside the polling location.
All absentee ballots must be returned to the elections office at 600 Monument St., Suite 113 no later than 7 p.m. Tuesday. Absentee ballots cannot be accepted at polling locations. If a Ward 5 registered voter requested and was mailed an absentee ballot, they will be marked as absentee in the election books.
If the voter intends to forgo the absentee ballot and vote in person on election day, they need to contact the elections office at 864-942-8585 for further instructions.