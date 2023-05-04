The Food and Drug Administration said an increase in demand and “manufacturing delays” have caused a national shortage of a popular ADHD medication, and the impact has been felt in Greenwood County.
Mark Stevenson, a pharmacist at Wingard’s Pharmacy, is among those affected by the shortage of generic Adderall.
“It’s a lot worse than people think,” Stevenson said. “No one that I know has gone unscathed by this.”
The pharmacy is allotted just two to three bottles of generic Adderall a week from its wholesale supplier, McKesson, which is restricting distribution. That’s about a month supply for two to three customers, depending on the strength and frequency of use, Stevenson said.
He said he and his fellow pharmacists are “constantly looking all day long” to see if the supplier has generic Adderall in stock since the brand name version is cost-prohibitive for most people, even after insurance pays.
The demand for Adderall (amphetamine mixed salts) surged 10.4% last year, according to a national survey. Almost two-thirds of the people in the survey said they had trouble getting the drug in 2022.
Adderall is used to treat ADHD and narcolepsy — and is sometimes used off-label for depression. When used for ADHD, it increases levels of the neurotransmitter dopamine, activating the brain’s reward system and improving focus and concentration.
Stevenson said the surge in Adderall prescriptions is, in large part, the result of COVID-19 pandemic-related issues.
“Parents were home with their children more during that timeframe,” Stevenson said, noting that parents became more aware of their children’s inattentiveness. “And then you have off-label uses, from a mental health standpoint. If a person is chronically depressed and is at home and can’t find motivation, if you give them a stimulant, it actually gets them off the couch or out of the bed and helps them become a functional part of society.”
McKesson posted on its website that supply-chain issues and labor shortages related to the pandemic, along with difficulties obtaining raw materials, are some of the reasons for shortages in the past two years.
The FDA posted on its website that Teva, the manufacturer of Adderall, is “experiencing ongoing, intermittent manufacturing delays.”
“Other manufacturers continue to produce amphetamine mixed salts, but there is not sufficient supply to continue to meet U.S. market demand through those producers,” the FDA said.
The FDA said patients should work with their health care provider to determine the best treatment option. That can mean more work for doctors and pharmacists. If doctors write prescriptions for generic Adderall at a certain strength, and that strength is not available, they have to write a new prescription. It can be time-consuming.
Sometimes, Stevenson said, patients are forced to go without their medication for a while or have to switch to a different class of drug, such as methylphenidate (brand names Concerta and Ritalin), which is another stimulant, or non-stimulant Strattera.
Stevenson has suggestions he thinks will help during the Adderall shortage. Doctors generally send in electronic prescriptions for controlled substances. While Stevenson said that’s an effective way to combat prescription fraud, providing a written Adderall script to a patient during this time of shortage will allow them to shop around for places that have the drug — and in the right strength.
He also said doctors can write scripts for brand name Adderall, which he said is “widely available,” and send in a prior authorization to appeal to insurance companies to cover it.
“The third thing is an industry thing that needs to happen and will do what they call ‘clone products,’” Stevenson said. “They’ll take that brand name product and sell it to a generic manufacturer at a drastically reduced rate, and then that generic manufacturer can sell that to the consumers. Even though it’s the brand name tablet in there, it’s being sold as a generic, so insurance companies will pay for it.