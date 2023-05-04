The Food and Drug Administration said an increase in demand and “manufacturing delays” have caused a national shortage of a popular ADHD medication, and the impact has been felt in Greenwood County.

Mark Stevenson, a pharmacist at Wingard’s Pharmacy, is among those affected by the shortage of generic Adderall.

Contact staff writer Greg K. Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.

Tags