Greenwood County high school student winners in the first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence art competition. From left, Thomas Gilbert, Greenwood High School; Caroline Austin, Ninety Six High School; Jiana DeLeon, Greenwood High School; and Witt Smith, Greenwood High School.
Right, Greenwood High School ninth grader Jiana DeLeon, and her father, take digital photos using cellphones, of a print of artwork created using artificial intelligence.
photos by ST. CLAIRE DONAGHY | INDEX-JOURNAL
Witt Smith’s AI entry using Midjourney, “A Peaceful Utopia,” was awarded first place in the first-of-its-kind Imagine Greenwood artificial intelligence art competition for high school students.
SUBMITTED
Winners named in what’s touted as the world’s first artificial intelligence high school art competition — right here in Greenwood — were announced Thursday, during a reception at the Arts Center of Greenwood.
Open to all high school students in Greenwood County, this AI competition was launched in a very short time, by nonprofit VisionGreenwood, which is devoted to community development, and its established Lakelands Emerging Technology Council. The competition was in partnership with the Arts Center of Greenwood.
John R. McElligott, CEO of Pennsylvania-based York Exponential, a robotics and artificial intelligence company, is a member of the LETC and recently used the type of AI technology for this high school art contest to illustrate a children’s book.
“This competition came together in a matter of months,” McElligott said to Thursday’s art reception audience. “With AI, you train machines to do what intuition would. Instead of hundreds of thousands of images that might pop up in a search engine, like Google, through prompts, you teach machines to create what’s in your head. Greenwood was not the last, but the first, to do this kind of high school competition.”
McElligott said AI uses like this have vast applications in fields such as architecture and graphic design.
“This technology has to be used responsibly,” McElligott said. “We didn’t get it perfect in this competition, but we’re hoping this will be the first of many.”
Made available to students in this competition was cutting-edge AI art-generation technology named Midjourney.
Midjourney is an image creation tool students manipulated. through a series of prompts using “natural language processing” instead of complex computer coding.
“It took several attempts to get what I wanted, to get descriptors for a small town with a train and a sunset sky,” said Jiana DeLeon, a ninth grader at Greenwood High School who placed third in the competition with her piece, “The Future of Greenwood.” “With AI, you have to describe what’s in your head, instead of using pencil or paint to create it. ... I’ve liked to draw since age 3. One thing I did like about the AI is that you can teach it to create any style you like, from realism to Picasso to anime.”
Greenwood High 12th grader Thomas Gilbert was awarded Thursday’s People’s Choice for his AI art entry, “Kingsland.”
Greenwood High School ninth grader Witt Smith took first place with “A Peaceful Utopia.” Witt’s father is Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith, who is a member of the LETC and chairperson of VisionGreenwood.
“I really just imagined Greenwood as a town with a lot of people walking around, playing music, making art and a mix of culture,” Witt said, noting he envisioned a small town.
“My goal was to make a city that fit my dreams,” Gilbert said. “The most interesting part of entry is the man in the foreground. That wasn’t my doing, it was the computer thinking on its own. That just shows the promise of AI.”
Kay Self, VisionGreenwood executive director, said this feather in Greenwood’s art cap made waves this week in Greenville at the South Carolina Manufacturing Conference and Expo.
“There’s talk of doing a statewide high school art competition like this,” Self said Thursday.
Among judges for this first-time Greenwood, or anywhere, high school competition was Newberry-based artist Robert Matheson. Matheson has traditional art backgrounds in painting and photography.
“I see this technology as a help to anyone who doesn’t have access to visual arts skill-building,” Matheson said. “AI lowers the barrier to entry in the arts.
“I’m a painter and a photographer. So, machine-produced imagery in minutes is a blow to my ego. But, it’s a way to tell a story that’s never been done before, that could have some very positive benefits. It’s on an art level up there with the invention of the camera.”
Matheson embraces emerging contemporary digital art opportunities.
Matheson helped start a first-of-its-kind art museum in Newberry for NFTs, a relatively new artform called Non-Fungible Tokens. Essentially, NFTs are pieces of code that render themselves as art and cannot be replicated.
Newberry’s NFT Museum had its beginnings in Matheson projecting art on walls during the pandemic lockdown.
Also, Newberry’s NFT Museum provided digital projections of Imagine Greenwood art, on three outdoor walls in Uptown, to bring awareness about the high school art competition.
These competition entries could potentially become NFTs where young artists who created them can set prices on possible future collector’s items.