If you breeze past James Lights in the school hallways, you will miss out on a lot of wisdom. You might wish you’d stopped and talked with the canny custodian.
Lights, the head custodian at Genesis Education Center in Greenwood, runs his school like his home. He has a philosophy, and those who work with him buy into it. The students can learn plenty, too — if they are willing to listen to him.
“He’s on point,” custodian Estelle Jones said.
“He tells it like it is,” custodian Edwin Witt added.
Lights has worked with Genesis for 15 years, coming to the school after working as a head technician at Greenwood Mills before it closed.
“When the mill closed down, you could either go to school or to truck-driving school or wherever you wanted,” he said. “There was a guy working here, and he kept asking me to put in for it. So, that’s how I got in it.”
Lights supervises three people, and he expects the best from his team every day.
“I’ve got a good crew, with everybody working with me,” Lights said. “Everybody understands each other. Everybody is assigned to a different hall. If I’ve got a problem, I don’t have to fuss at the whole crew.”
Lights thinks the most important thing is how a school’s entryway looks. It’s the first thing he focuses on when he arrives.
“When I come in, the glass at the front door needs to be cleaned,” he said. “Like, when somebody comes to your house, the first thing they are going to see is the entry. When they come in, they see that the front part is all clean. I like my bathrooms to be clean. I don’t care what house you go to; if you stay there long enough, you are going to use the bathroom.”
Lights takes great pride in how the school looks. Sometimes keeping it in order can be challenging when there are teenagers roaming the halls.
“The hardest part to me is cleaning up the canteen after they’ve made a big mess,” he said. “You’ve got a group of children in there, and you’ve got juice over here in the floor and chicken over there in the floor.”
Lights has two sons and two daughters. His parenting style reflects the way he would advise students at the school.
“I’d give them the same advice I’d give my sons or my daughters,” he said. “What you need to do is get in your books and study all you can because you can be anything you want to be. Can’t anybody stop you.”
One of Lights’ sons teaches school in Dallas, Texas. His other son, who lives in Atlanta, got a computer science degree and makes more than $100,000 a year.
“All the opportunities now, we did not have when I was coming up,” Lights said. “Right now, you can go to any college you want to go to, if you’ve got the grades to do it. I’ve got a son who got a full scholarship ride on running track.”
That son ran hurdles at Coastal Carolina. His other son played AAU basketball.
“So, they kept me busy,” he said. “But it paid off in the long run.”
Lights stayed on top of his children the way he stays on top of his job.
“My son in Atlanta said, ‘Daddy, I think you for being hard on me because you didn’t want me to make low grades.”
Lights treated schoolwork for his kids just like a job.
“I go to work every day. I buy you what you need,” he said of how he talked to one of his sons. “You go to school every day and bring home good grades. You are working for me. If your grades drop, you are going to lose the job. So, that’s how it worked out. When he went on to college, he said, ‘Daddy, I’m still working for you, all the way through college.’ It paid off, and I thank God for it.”
The family team concept at home, something he said he got from his mother and father, transfers to the job at Genesis — and his fellow custodians know it.
“I don’t mind telling them that they are doing a good job,” Lights said. “That’s what makes a team. If it’s something they don’t do, you have to let them know. If they’re doing good, you let them know. Don’t tear your team down. You want to build them up. If you build them up, you get more out of them. If you tear them down, you are going to hurt them.”
Jones said Lights lets them know each day that he appreciates them.
“If we aren’t doing a good job, he lets us know,” she said. “We’ve been here long enough that we’re supposed to know what we need to do.”
Just like Lights, Witt has a message for students at the school.
“I try to get them to do the right thing,” he said. “I try to get them to stay in school and learn. Do your work. Try to be the best you can. You don’t want be sweeping and stuff like that. Get a good job and do the best you can. I sweep, but, you know, some kids can do better. Some of them are hardheaded.”
While there are daily routines for the custodians, sometimes they face more challenging situations. Someone might get sick and vomit on the floor or have a nosebleed. Proper safety measures must be taken, including wearing gloves and disposing of towels in the appropriate trash bags.
And Lights is very particular about the floors in the halls.
“When I come in, I look at my halls,” he said. “I don’t want to see spots here and spots there.”
Lights said it’s important to “maintain yourself at all times” while working at a school.
“If a child says something, you’ve got to stay focused and keep going,” he said. “It’s totally different when you’re working with children. Children are going to be children. It’s pretty interesting working with children. You see different stuff.”
Jones, who has worked for the district since 1990, retired once and came back.
“You get to meet the children, the teachers and families,” Jones said about working at Genesis. “Some of them become your family. I was at Dollar General yesterday, and one of my old students said, ‘Do you remember me?’ Sometimes I do and sometimes I don’t. I remember her face, but I don’t remember her name. She said, ‘I was bad.’ I said, ‘You sure were.’ Back then, I tried to encourage them, saying you don’t need to be doing this and that. Children these days, you don’t want to get in their business.”
Witt, who was a cook at IHOP before becoming a custodian, shares similar wisdom with students as Lights does.
“You’ve got to learn while you can, and you can be anything you want to be,” he said.