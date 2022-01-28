If a bill introduced to the South Carolina Legislature this month passes, a single question could land people in jail.
Introduced Jan. 20, House Bill 4848 would make any public, nonprofit or private entity that asks about a person’s vaccination status guilty of a misdemeanor. The maximum penalty under the bill is a fine of up to $14,000 and one year in prison.
”Back in 2020 we prefiled bills to head off some of these calls of action from the (Biden) administration,” said Rep. Mike Burns, R-Greenville, one of the bill’s primary sponsors. “People are losing their homes, they’re losing their health care, they’re losing their jobs all at a time when they’re losing their medical privacy, too.”
He said the bill was a direct response to the Biden administration’s efforts to mandate vaccinations for federal employees and health care workers. Though the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the mandate for federal employees, it allowed a federal policy requiring vaccines for certain health care workers at facilities that participate in Medicare and Medicaid programs.
Burns said the intent of the bill was to make asking about what he says is a private medical choice a criminal act. He took the $14,000 fine from the proposed fine OSHA could have levied against federal employers found in violation of the court-blocked federal employee vaccine mandate.
”This obviously will provoke conversation, and that’s obviously part of what it’s for,” he said. “It might not pass, but I do hope it gets its day for debate and discussion.”
Two area lawmakers added their names to the bill Wednesday. Rep. Stewart Jones, R-Laurens, said he thinks this bill helps in the push against vaccine mandates. He said he does believe asking about vaccine status should be criminalized.
”I do, and simply because this question of the COVID-19 vaccine, the mandate, has been weaponized,” he said.
Laws protecting personal privacy usually carry civil penalties, not criminal, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, which outlines individual health information privacy rights.
The penalty in this bill of one year jail time and a $14,000 fine is larger than the maximum $2,500 fine and 90 days in jail for third-degree domestic violence or the maximum $500 and 30-day sentence for third-degree assault and battery, both considered violent crimes.
”In many ways, I think this is a violent crime when you try to force this vaccine matter,” Jones said.
Rep. Craig Gagnon, R-Abbeville, said the bill was a statement intended to show opposition to what he sees as nonsensical violations of privacy in other states.
”We don’t want to be like other places, like New York, where you can’t go into a restaurant unless you show your vaccination card,” he said. “I think that is already an abridgment of people’s personal health records.”