As COVID-19 positive cases and hospitalizations escalate in South Carolina, and elsewhere across the nation, the Index-Journal is bringing back its face mask policy for employees and customers who visit the newspaper offices.
As of today, all employees will be required to wear face masks inside the office when they are away from their specific workspaces.
Also, when their work takes them outside the office, for reporting, ad sales visits and such, they will be required to wear a mask.
Customers visiting the newspaper office must enter through the front lobby and be properly wearing a mask before doing so.
The reinstated policy also comes as a result of information surrounding the delta variant, which is said to be even more highly transmissible, even among those who already received a full COVID-19 vaccination.