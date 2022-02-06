The Index-Journal’s presses will run at 8 p.m. each day to give the reduced carrier force more time to get newspapers delivered. A number of downed routes has caused many readers to either miss their papers entirely or receive them much later than expected. This measure is designed to address the problem in the short-term.
In an effort to address ongoing newspaper distribution issues, the Index-Journal is going to press four hours earlier than its normal press time.
Beginning with today’s edition, our presses will run at 8 p.m. each day until necessary. The earlier press time will affect the newspaper’s daily content. In some cases, stories will be posted to our website a day before they make a print edition. Late lottery numbers will also be posted a day later than normal.
As many readers know and have experienced, newspaper deliveries have been missed entirely or have been unusually late this past week.
We currently have five routes down, a result of a combination of the spread of COVID-19 among the carrier force and some carriers quitting their routes unexpectedly. Our distribution contractor has had to rely on substitutes in an attempt to fill in the gaps. Matters were made worse, however, as some substitutes also quit without notice because of the overwhelming nature of the job for novices.
Our hope is that the earlier press time will enable the reduced carrier force to add the downed routes to their schedules, resulting in improved delivery and delivery times for our readers.
With routes totaling more than 2,200 miles per night, the drop in our carrier force poses signifiant challenges, including for our customer service department, which is down to one person, also as a result of COVID. Calls and messages are being answered as they can. We hope our distribution contractor can fill these routes soon. We apologize for the issues customers have experienced with delivery and we appreciate your patience as we work through these unusual circumstances.
Messages are received and dispatches are reported to the distribution contractor; however, our sole customer service representative might not be able to respond personally to each message. Customers who have missed papers will have credits extended to their subscription accounts.