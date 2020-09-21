Abbeville will soon have more restaurants to choose from on The Square. In fact, one is already open for business.
“Very busy,” Josh Sellers, operating partner at The Iconic Burger, said about his business since opening.
The Iconic Burger opened Sept. 3 on Court Square featuring an “iconic” burger experience. Sellers said the half-pound burgers are freshly made from organic hamburger meat and named after states.
The South Carolina burger features cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, chili, onions, mustard and mayonnaise while the North Carolina is topped with cheddar cheese, pulled pork, tomato, slaw and barbecue sauce.
Patrons can make any burger a turkey or veggie burger. Sellers said the restaurant also has gluten-free options.
The restaurant also serves hot dogs, Philly cheesesteak, club and chicken sandwiches. In October, the restaurant will begin serving alcohol.
Sellers said he is also adding ice cream to the menu, featuring milkshakes based on classic Little Debbie snacks.
He said he will also have extended hours on Fridays and Saturdays depending on the schedules of local teams.
“If a football game lets out here on Friday night,” Sellers said. “They’ll be able to come here and watch TV and eat.”
Sellers said the restaurant will be open for extended hours on Saturdays for college football and UFC fights.
The restaurant in Abbeville is one of three owned by David Sellers. The other two are located in Georgia, Hartwell and Helen. Another location will be coming to Bowman, Georgia and Sellers said he is scouting for another location in South Carolina.
Another restaurant openingAnother restaurant is preparing to open its doors to Abbeville. The Brickyard Grille and Tavern hopes to bring a “vintage” feel to Abbeville.
Brickyard Grille and Tavern is the creation of Jeff Kagan, who has owned Irene’s in Due West for five years.
Kagan, who is originally from New York, said he wants to have a clean and comfortable atmosphere. Although the restaurant will offer 24 draft beers and 9 bottle beers, Kagan said the focus will be on the food.
“We are going to be serving delicious food,” Kagan said.
He said the restaurant will serve pizza, wings, burgers, chicken sandwiches and paninis.
Kagan also said the restaurant will offer specials of steak, shrimp or fish. The restaurant will have local delivery and will offer to-go options.
The restaurant also features a lofted dining area which will be available for private parties and events. Kagan said he will also be doing catering from the restaurant.
He said he also plans to have live music and karaoke some nights.
Love for Abbeville“I like the town,” Kagan said. “When I walked in here, it just had the feel, the real vintage.”
Kagan said he looked at other places but wanted to bring his vision for a restaurant to Abbeville.
“I wanted to bring something into the town that was a little bit different but keep it family-oriented,” Kagan said.
He said while the restaurant will serve alcohol, he wants it to be a casual family atmosphere similar to an Outback or Chili’s.
Over at The Iconic Burger, Sellers said this was close to home.
“We are from Anderson, we have family here,” Sellers said. “My dad has been coming to Abbeville since he was a kid.”
Sellers said his family loves the Abbeville community.
“We felt like this would be a good fit for us,” Sellers said. “It has proven to be so far.”
Sellers said Mike Clary, Abbeville’s community development director, was a big part of getting the restaurant to Abbeville. He also said city council was helpful too.
“They have been very out to bring us here,” Sellers said.
Clary said in an email that Abbeville is a great place for restaurants to have success.
“With really any business, we try to focus a lot of the conversation around Abbeville’s potential growth in the coming years and how the city is aiding in those efforts,” Clary said.
He said Abbeville’s downtown occupancy rate is 75%, up 10% from recent years.
“This has been aided by 19 new businesses opening in the past two years and the establishment of the city’s business incubator,” Clary said.
A business incubator is an entity that helps startup companies by providing training and space for the business to operate.
Clary said small business incentives such as grants have helped recruit new businesses to the city.
“I think the city’s commitment to being as business-friendly as possible, coupled with our efforts to capitalize on many of our primary tourism assets make Abbeville a great place for these restaurants to thrive,” Clary said.
Brickyard Grille and Tavern, located at 101 Trinity St., plans to open its doors in mid-October and will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
The Iconic Burger, located at 101 Court Square, is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays and Mondays.