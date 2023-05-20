Four members of the family are flying the coop.
Palmetto Christian Academy of Greenwood’s four seniors likened the school’s teachers and students to a family but are ready to head toward college and careers.
The four seniors, Mary Elliott Hodges, Anna Holt, Jaela Marshall and Karoline Trapnell, graduated Friday.
Holt, Marshall and Trapnell have attended the school since ninth grade. Hodges attended the school for 13 years, since kindergarten.
“The best part of coming here I’d say is the relationship you have with the teachers and the students,” Marshall said.
“It’s like they actually care for you and it’s a family and you’re allowed to talk about the Bible and your beliefs and stuff and nobody judges you here and it’s just nice to hear everybody’s point of view and learn more about the Lord and about Jesus.”
The four said they will miss sports and seeing their classmates every day.
“Being here 13 years, I can say like I definitely have friends for life,” Hodges said.
“You get so close so fast with everyone and we’re all here for the same reason, to get an education with the Lord involved so we can all grow separately and together in our relationship through school and through Christ.”
Trapnell said she isn’t going to miss the smallness of the school.
“I grew up in public school all throughout my life up until high school and it was a big shift coming here where it’s so small,” she said.
“I love everyone here, but you kind of have to love everyone here, you know?”
Holt said being in college, the four will get a chance to start over. Now that they’re older and growing into adults, they will be around more people their age, she said.
Holt is headed to Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina to become a nurse. Marshall is headed to Piedmont Technical College for radiology. Trapnell will go to North Greenville University to study psychology and ministry. Hodges will study diagnostic medical sonography at Greenville Technical College.
“I think I’m ready,” Marshall said.
“I’m going to miss having the bonds that I have with people in high school, but I don’t think I’m going to miss high school.”
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.
