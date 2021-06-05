After serving decades in the academic world, Ray Brooks is looking forward to retirement.
Again.
“This is truly a historic day that represents both the culmination of a career of a brilliant visionary,” said Hope Rivers, president of Piedmont Technical College. “And the legacy of one of the college’s most dedicated supporters.”
In front of the newly opened O’Dell Center for Manufacturing Excellence, about 200 people gathered to send off former college President Ray Brooks and cut the ribbon on the center signifying its grand opening.
“Dr. Brooks left an imprint on this college that we will forever be grateful for,” Rivers said.
Brooks left more than an imprint on the attendees. Many remembered his clever way of speaking.
“The turtle did not get on the fence post by itself,” Brooks often said. “Someone had to put it there.”
The saying is so well known, Jim Medford — who chairs the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce workforce task force and Piedmont Tech’s Foundation board — had an area artist painted a picture representing the turtle on the fence post to present to Brooks.
“We want you to have this,” Medford said.
Medford recounted how the O’Dell Center was conceptualized after consuming adult beverages with Brooks and officials from Teijin. The tone became serious because Teijin needed a trained workforce, Medford said.
“We’re going to build an advanced manufacturing training center here in Greenwood and we are going to have it up and running and you would train your workforce before you even started,” Medford said. “Like we did in Laurens for ZF Transmissions.”
Medford claims it was Brooks who said it, while Brooks credits it to Medford. Brooks recounted the same tale as Medford, but Brooks had a different thought running through his head.
“He must know where the money is at because I have no clue where the money is coming from,” Brooks said.
The Center was the first on the 2016 Capital Project Sales Tax list of projects.
Medford also recounted the process of naming the Center after the late Sen. Billy O’Dell.
“I get this phone call from Ray. ... ’You know what we forgot to do? We forgot to ask the O’Dell family if that would be ok to put Billy O’Dell’s name on the side of the building,’” Medford said.
Brooks asked if Medford had the phone number of O’Dell’s widow, Gayle. Medford did not but said he knew someone who did.
“Because Theo Lane has every woman’s name in Greenwood listed in the phone book,” Medford said to laughter. “I called Theo, and of course, he had your number.”
Gayle O’Dell cut the ribbon Friday, flanked by Brooks, Rivers, Medford and others.
The Center is already making its mark on the area’s industries.
“The O’Dell Center is a life changer for many people,” said Richard Cain, chairman of Piedmont Tech’s Area Commission. “It’s already having an impact on students to come here, on existing and prospective companies that come to the area in our region.”
Tape measures were given out to attendees of the celebration that symbolized Brooks’ tenure.
“He emphasizes the importance of measured progress, lean principles and data-driven decision making,” Rivers said. “Dr. Brooks has consistently promoted the importance of diversity, inclusion, innovation and lean processes.”
With speeches about Brooks and the O’Dell Center dominating Friday’s program, the former president was allowed to say a few words.
“It’s dangerous to give the microphone to somebody that doesn’t have a job,” Brooks quipped.
Brooks told stories about his life and recognized a number of individuals who were in attendance, including a representative of Elizabeth and Edward Moss, the couple who donated the land on which the O’Dell Center was built.
A longtime educator from Georgia, Brooks shared his thoughts from basic training in Columbia one July in the late 1960s or early ‘70s.
“If I get out of South Carolina alive, I swear to God, I’ll never come back,” Brooks remembered saying.
He returned more than a decade ago to interview for the role of president at Piedmont Tech.
Brooks spoke about all of the people who make the college work.
“Nothing really happens by any one person,” Brooks said. “Synergy is absolutely necessary in everything we do.”
When he was done speaking, he said so.
“Right now, I’m going to sit down, I think I have said enough,” Brooks said.
Tim Hardee, president of the state technical college system, said Brooks had a lot of energy when he started at Piedmont Tech and maintained it during his 13 years at the helm.
“The entire South Carolina Technical College System is better because of the influence you had on me personally and on the other presidents,” Hardee said.
Brooks acknowledged a good friend and someone he always got in trouble with starting new initiatives: Walt Tobin, president of Orangeburg Calhoun Technical College.
“Ray and I hit it off shortly after I became president,” Tobin said. “I’ve come to value his relationship, his insight, his mentorship and the ability for him to tell it like it is.”
Tobin said he considers Brooks to be his mentor.
“I still call him from time to time for advice and counsel,” Tobin said.
His former employees praised his leadership.
“Dr. Brooks was real good about giving us the latitude to get our jobs done,” Rusty Denning, associate vice president for economic development and continuing education, said. “He gave us the tools that we needed.”
Denning said the O’Dell Center provides opportunities for industries to have dedicated space to train a workforce. He said the center is a flex space for industries train their future workers.
Brooks said he looks forward to retirement and plans to stay retired this time.
“It’s bittersweet,” Brooks said. “I love doing and I love everything the college stands for.”
Brooks said he is thrilled with Piedmont Tech’s leadership and is leaving it in good hands.
He said many people have tried to get him to run for public office but he has an answer for that:
“I ain’t running for nothing,” Brooks said. “I’m running for the county line.”