Colorful pictures of school buses, popcorn, snacks and love are things students gifted Kimberly Harris and Lilly Gilchrist during Bus Driver School Appreciation Week.
A combined 51 years of bus driving experience, Harris and Gilchrist continue to drive and work with special needs students throughout Greenwood County School District 50.
Gilchrist began driving school buses 23 years ago and when people question her about retirement, she responds “whenever I get tired.”
“I love it, I love my kids — most of them — and I enjoy driving,” she said.
Gilchrist’s first time riding in a school bus was when she began driving them because when she grew up a lot kids walked to school.
After 23 years of driving, Gilchrist maintains that the most important thing she learned was to have a relationship with the kids and their parents.
“If you have a good relationship where you can talk with each other, you have a very special bus,” she said.
In April, Harris will have been a bus driver for 29 years — dating back to when she was a senior in high school.
“I used to ride a bus when I was young and I just wanted to make a difference (so) I said ‘well I’m going to start driving me a bus’,” she said. “I didn’t think it was going to be this long though, but it’s going on 29 years and I just love the children (and) doing what I do.”
Harris called her work with special needs students in particular her “calling.” She said it is never a dull moment, and she loves them the way they love her — like family.
“You get attached to them, some can be challenging, but you treat them as you would treat your own and they understand that,” she said. “You just let them know ‘Look here, I’m your mom on the bus because I got to take care of you, your parents expect us to take care of you and get you to and from school safely.’”
The students greet her with a smile, and if they do not, she knows they are having a bad day and either talks or sings to them to cheer them up.
Singing is Harris’ second calling and she sings “Happy Birthday” to the students on the bus all the time because “they would look forward to it.” She also sings lullabies to calm them down.
Harris and Gilchrist have noticed a lot of changes throughout their time working for the district, from kids growing up to buses having “good air conditioning.”
Pearl Gaskin, District 50’s director of transposition for the past six years, has supported Gilchrist, Harris and all the bus drivers in the district — in the midst of a bus driver shortage.
Gaskin appreciates Harris and Gilchrist in particular because they do drive special needs students and “you have to really care for children, love children, have a certain kind of personality, certain skills and patience to be able to work with those students.”
A lot of bus drivers in the district can sometimes work 10 or 11 hours a day transporting students, and while some may complain, Gilchrist and Harris do not.
“These ladies enjoy what they do and I just really appreciate what they do every day because it does take a certain type of person to drive every day, morning, midday and afternoon,” Gaskin said. “They do their jobs and they do them very well.”
Harris and Gilchrist appreciate being honored because “it’s not easy driving a school bus.”
“We can be one of the most disrespected vehicles on the road, some people are not aware of just how dangerous it is,” Harris said.
Parents, school faculty and kids all have shown appreciation to Harris, Gilchrist and other bus drivers in the district during Bus Driver School Appreciation Week. Gilchrist and Harris appreciate the week and hope to get more appreciation and love from kids, parents, teachers and faculty yearlong because sometimes people don’t appreciate them.
“The kids telling us ‘I miss you over the weekend or I love you’ feels good,” Harris said. ”Even teachers (and) staff at the school come and let us know ‘we appreciate what you’re doing because we could not do it.’”