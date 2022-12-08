It is a house that looks like any house in a neighborhood. Only a large number of vehicles occasionally parked around it might mark the house as being different.
That's just the way Rafael Jiminez and Chris Padgett want it.
The house on Creswell Avenue is the site of a transitional home, a place where homeless men and recovering addicts who have been clean and sober for several months can live while rebuilding themselves and their futures.
Transitional housing is not a new idea. Greenwood, like many cities, has such housing to help people get back on their feet. Programs have residential terms ranging from 60 days to eight months. Housing offered by HUB (Helping You Become) Ventures, Jiminez and Padgett's agency, differs in that it has no formal time limit for men to stay there.
Its goal, however, is no different.
“We are the last boat these guys are going to get on before they go to their own island," Padgett said.
Coming up with a new idea
The two met when Jiminez was working with the United Way of Greenwood and Abbeville and Padgett was working with Pathway House.
Seeing guys move through various programs can be frustrating, Padgett said. One of the things he learned while working with Pathway House was trauma. He studied trauma issues and started learning about people he worked with.
What he learned prompted him and Jiminez to create the privately funded Hub Transitions Center, a program that provides transitional housing using a method called the Oxford Approach, Padgett said.
It is one of the nation's largest self-help residential programs. Each house operates democratically with majority rule on most policies and an 80% majority for accepting membership.
Residents must follow four rules: Pay rent and contribute to the maintenance of the home, abstain from alcohol and other drugs, avoid disruptive or threatening behavior and attend recovery- and faith-based meetings each week. Violations can result in eviction.
Padgett touted a study in which 150 people who had completed drug and alcohol treatment. Half went to standard programs, half to a program using the Oxford Approach. He said that after 24 months, people in the Oxford Approach experienced reduced recidivism and saw an 87.5% rate of abstinence, versus 52.9% for people using the standard programs.
Employment of people in the Oxford Approach program was 76% versus 48% for the standard program; up to 87% of women in the Oxford Approach program got their children back versus 50% of women in the other programs.
When you see that change in recidivism, that’s huge for any community, Padgett said.
Making a connection
Years of alcohol and cocaine abuse take a toll, but can also forge a connection.
It's a situation Jiminez is familiar with. He spent years abusing alcohol and cocaine. His arms, hands and fingers are inked with tattoos.
He served in the military eight years and worked as a welder, police officer and even as a member of a narcotics task force — which Jiminez termed ironic.
He had a brain stem stroke that left him partly disabled. Jiminez said he started feeling sorry for himself as a man, thinking he couldn’t provide for his family. Then he got into using alcohol and cocaine and abused them for five years.
One day, his wife said, “God is preparing me to leave you."
Perhaps it was a moment of clarity.
"I stood there and God showed him what his life will be like without her. He showed me the whole aspect of what my life would be. I did not like that,” he said.
He got up off the floor and threw away $600 of cocaine he had stashed. He didn't offer excuses to his wife, he didn't say "I'm sorry." He only spoke two words to her: “Just wait.”
Jiminez devoted himself to helping others and making connections. Four-and-a-half years later, he is an associate pastor at the Abbeville Church of God.
Those experiences were able to help him. “Now I have a desire and need … to help those that just can’t see past the nose on their face.” Sometimes people are stuck in rut, he said.
“My goal is to show them that they can see past their nose. As long as there's breath in your lungs, there are options," he said.
In mid-2000, Jiminez was a police officer in Ware Shoals. He recalled a man living in the front yard of a property. The man and others were drinking around a fire drum. He burned his leg on the drum. He knew if he went to jail he could be taken to the hospital, so he decked a guy next to him and knocked him out cold. He got treated, got a full belly and it didn’t cost him a dime.
“How desperate can anybody be when jail is the best outcome?" he asked.
“God opened my eyes to this and I see it now. ... When you see people through His eyes, it hurts, but you see the potential they have and it’s being wasted.” You can see what people are capable of, Jiminez said, and seeing them not reach their potential can break your heart.
He visited a faith home one day, eating with the guys and visiting the chapel with them. The pastor introduced the speaker. Jiminez stood up. He said people’s eyes went wide open.
Tattooed, heavy-set and a New Yorker set him apart, especially as a pastor. He walked to the lectern and told them, "You thought either I was part of the program or was with someone in the program."
“My story has led me to connect with people. God literally made me like an octopus,” he said. He knows people and can bring them together, which is useful in his work with the homes.
Home sweet home
HUB Ventures is renting two residences on Creswell Avenue. One houses about five men. An adjacent house is being remodeled.
Residents will pay between $145 and $165 per week, Jiminez said. That pays for rent, water, utilities, internet service and transportation. Basically, they pay half of what they could pay for an apartment. It helps them save money to create a life for themselves, he said.
Nowadays, rent is $600 to $800 per month and that doesn't include water, utilities, internet access, he said. This way, they have something invested and they can save money to become independent.
Sometimes families don’t want relatives back. Padgett said his own family said that. “It's funny now, but not then.”
The goal is to reset people's mindset from survival mode (when on drugs) to focus instead on what’s coming and prepare for it, Jiminez said. It’s a training wheel program about living. It is preparing them for life and having room for someone else to come in.
It's building up confidence for people to say, “Hey I can do this," he said.
Five people live in the smaller home and up to 17 people could be housed in the bigger home, which has three kitchens. It could be ready for move-in by February.
Both properties have front porches, backyards and screened porches. Padgett noted they look exactly like properties at Lander where students live, maybe even better.
Jiminez and Padgett had planned for three bathrooms in the smaller house. They thought it only had two until someone removed a false wall to reveal a third bathroom.
Neither house will have an office for an on-site manager. That is Padgett's idea. They want more of a real house feel than a program house, Jiminez said.
Still, Jiminez makes regular visits to enjoy a coffee break and talk with residents.
What is people's reaction to transitional housing? Padgett recalled reading a survey in which people who lived one block away were interviewed and said they had no idea a recovery home was in the neighborhood. It indicated no impact on crime.
A woman walking down the street observed that the remodeling has done wonders. She knows the "before" look of the bigger house and noted that work on it isn't even finished.
When Jiminez told her briefly about the plan to use the residences as transitory housing for men, she had one question: Where is the transitory housing for women? They both agreed that prisons are not designed with women in mind. Jiminez assured her that housing for women is on the way.
People often ask what term the houses will offer. Jiminez has a simple answer: “Until they are ready. People have said ‘I want to stay here forever.' That’s not the plan. You stay until you’re ready."
“'Until' is a big deal. That’s why we call it HUB (Helping You Become)," he said.
The goal is to get people in and to leave when they are ready because others will need to come in. Staff will evaluate people to determine whether they are ready to be out on their own. Jiminez said sometimes the only thing holding people back is fear.
How do people know when they're ready?
"They'll know," Jiminez insisted. "It's almost as if something clicks ... you're tired of being down. You say 'I think I'm ready.'"
Relationships and friendships won't end when residents leave, Jiminez said. It's about creating relationships and a legacy.
"You're not just a process, you're not cattle. You're coming here so you can prosper, so you can have money in your pocket. ... You move out of here, but you're not leaving us."
There is more money in treating symptoms than solving the problem, Jiminez said. People need to get to the root cause of problems, whether it be homelessness, the breakdown of homes, or the irresponsibility of not caring for your fellow man.
Anybody could end up standing on a street corner, he said. Many people are one paycheck away from homelessness.
Whether it’s drugs or alcohol, affordable housing, getting a plate to eat on Thanksgiving or a guy standing at a street corner, the goal is to fix problem, not use a bandage, he said.
You ask people why they are behind in paying bills. Did they lose their job? Then try to get them a job, get them on their feet, he said.
If there's a secret to it all, it's talking with people, talking with managers about how much clean time you got, Padgett said.
There are needs that have to be met. There is so much behind the scenes you can’t know about, Jiminez said.
"That’s the wonderful beauty of it and that’s why I love this community.” He said God brought him and Padgett together.
"It’s connections, man. God just connects people," Jiminez said.
To volunteer or discuss participating in the program, call Jiminez at 864-344-9262.