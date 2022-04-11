Above the circular saws laid amid construction materials and loose drill bits, the warm glow of Edison bulbs strung between wooden beams gives the future site of Sled Dawg Brewery a cozy atmosphere months before its opening.
Sidney Huskey has been waiting for this. After years brewing beer in Greenwood, Huskey is opening his own brewery at 220 Phoenix St., tucked behind the stores in The Exchange along Waller Avenue. The name, Sled Dawg, comes from Huskey’s canine last name and his love for the Georgia Bulldogs.
But his path to owning his own brewery started in the ‘90s.
“My sister gave me a Mr. Beer kit for Christmas in 1990,” he said. “I made that first little batch, just about two gallons.”
It was a fun pastime, and as a beer-lover, it was great to start learning about how these separate ingredients come together to make a flavorful drink. When he moved down to Jacksonville, Florida for work, he found a store that sold home brewing equipment and took to learning more.
He started brewing with liquid malt extracts, then mashes before making his own all-grain mashes at home.
“I enjoy beer, obviously — who doesn’t? There’s such a wide variety,” he said. “That’s the beauty of making beer, there’s so many variations of grain and malt and yeast.”
And any variation in ingredients or conditions can affect the outcome of a brew. Huskey said as he kept brewing for himself and friends throughout the year, he learned to experiment and try new things. While he’s partial to porters and brown ales himself, he said sitting around with a friend drinking Shiner Bock and a New Belgium 1554, they had the idea to combine the two into a double bock beer — one of his favorites he’s made so far.
“It’s just a fun exploration and the joy of putting a glass in front of someone and them liking it,” he said. “It’s about creating a beer they can’t get anywhere else.”
Prior to striking out on his own, Huskey had been working at The Mill House. When he started looking for his own place to professionally brew, he worked with management there to set up the origins of Good Times Brewing, where he worked for more than three years as their head brewer.
In 2018 he was let go and took some time off to plan out his future. That’s where the seed for Sled Dawg was planted, and he’s been working to make this dream a reality since September.
Everybody says starting your own business will cost more than you think, and Huskey said that’s been true. But after helping start a scaled-up, local brewery once, Huskey said he hasn’t been taken off-guard by anything so far — and he’s got his fingers crossed that things stay that way, so he can open in early June.
The front bar and taproom is coming together, with bare wood and stone siding. The windows leading out to the back of The Exchange lets in natural light, as does a window in what will become the brewing area. This week, Huskey said he should be getting the flooring put into the brewing room, with his equipment coming in next week. A small kitchen gives enough area to make appetizers and bar snacks for patrons.
“Especially for this area, this corner of Uptown, I think it’s a great location. It just brings people closer in. Hopefully, we can revive and rejuvenate this back block, so it becomes a destination spot,” Huskey said. “I’m happy to be joining the ones already here. I think with more of us, it’ll bring more people out to enjoy the food and drink. Everybody just kind of feeds off each other.”