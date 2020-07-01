It wasn’t her event to plan.
It wasn’t her event to script.
An odd predicament for Angelle LaBorde to find herself in.
But it was the plan and well scripted by those carrying it out to fete LaBorde with a surprise farewell party Tuesday evening at the Uptown Market.
LaBorde, who has served as president and CEO of the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce for 14 years, was roasted and toasted by friends, coworkers, past board presidents and board members on her official final day at the helm of the Chamber. She leaves to take a similar role in leading the Chamber in Lexington.
LaBorde, who is used to organizing and scripting hundreds of events put on by the Chamber, had to take a seat Tuesday. Not a back seat, mind you, but a seat of honor in a plush chair on a podium, adorned in a crown and a sash.
After she was presented proclamations from the state Senate and House, carried out by Floyd Nicholson and Anne Parks respectively, it was time for a bit of commentary on her storied years of service to the Chamber and Greenwood.
LaBorde was praised by her predecessor, Len Bornemann and others who have served with her in various capacities, to include Hope McDevitt, who returned from North Carolina to join the celebration and recall her time working for Laborde. Others included Jeff Smith, who worked with LaBorde before leaving Greenwood to run the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and then returning to Greenwood to head up the Greenwood County Community Foundation.
All joked, but spoke highly of LaBorde’s drive, determination, grit, leadership and support for Greenwood, many pointing to the fact that LaBorde came to the post from Louisiana soon after Hurricane Katrina made its exit from the Gulf Coast state, but has been a hurricane force of good while leading the organization.
Mamie Nicholson, who takes the reins of the Self Family Foundation this month, has worked in numerous capacities with LaBorde during her 14-year tenure. She invited Women’s Leadership Council members to join her in dancing to Helen Reddy’s “I Am Woman.”