Hunters Creek's future will have to wait another month after Greenwood County Council agreed to delay its final vote on rezoning the golf course community until February.
Residents of Hunters Creek are split on whether they agree with Scott Shirley's plans for the neighborhood. Shirley, of Summerset Capital LLC, bought the former Hunters Creek Golf Club property, and is planning to renovate existing amenities and build new houses along existing roadways.
Shirley requested the county modify the existing "planned development district" zoning to allow him to make some modifications, such as using a former golf cart barn as a climate-controlled indoor storage area, adding storage for RVs and boats and adding a driving range. He also wants to restore the pool, clubhouse and tennis courts that have fallen into disrepair over the last few years, when previous owners all but abandoned the property.
But residents of Hunters Creek packed a November planning committee meeting, and they packed Tuesday's Greenwood County Council meeting. Some came to support Shirley's request while others asked council to strike it down.
"I raised my family there, so I have a lot of heart and soul in this community, and to sit and watch it go into ruins like it did is painstaking," Shirley said. "Wherever you go you see and hear people asking what's going on with Hunters Creek?"
A 27-year resident of the community, Shirley said he's already worked to remove some of the graffiti on the clubhouse and has gotten the lights back on. While homeowners have done the best they can to keep up the property, it has declined significantly over the years and he said he has a plan to get the neighborhood back to a respectable status.
"I have to face these people every day. It's not something where I can run into town, put up a few lots and a few homes on the site and then run somewhere else and say, 'Well, it's not my backyard, I don't have to deal with it,'" he said.
Among the seven people who spoke in favor of the zoning change, the message was clear: Something needs to be done, and Shirley's the one doing it. Steve Langford, president of the home owners' association, said there had been meetings with residents and the HOA board, and Shirley set up an email address for residents to ask him questions.
Robert Moon, a former HOA treasurer, said he saw the property change hands many times. One company went bankrupt, another became an absentee landlord before shutting the golf course down in December 2018.
"For the past four years we've been subjected to neglect, vandalism and just an overall general deterioration of the course and the neighborhood," he said. "We were all hoping that a white knight, so to speak, would come along and rescue us from the problem. A few months ago Scott Shirley came forward and literally put his money where his mouth is."
Others, including Self Regional Medical Center CEO and President Dr. Matthew Logan, noted their disappointment in the community's decay and their excitement with Shirley's plans. Detractors, though, are anxious about the pace this plan is taking.
For Bruce Culbertson, the cart is coming before the horse. He's not against Shirley's plans, but knows that the green spaces and walking trails on the property will be leased to residents for use. So far, he hasn't seen a draft lease, and others expressed concern that giving Shirley his zoning change would give him a stronger position when negotiating that lease agreement with residents.
With only one meeting of Shirley and the homeowners, Tricia McCrea wants some assurances of what will be done, and to see a lease agreement before supporting rezoning. Rick Piontek is one of the residents who will have new houses built directly behind his home.
"I don't think anyone here who is for the proposal, board members or otherwise, would support it if this was happening to them," he said.
When it came time to vote, Councilman Robbie Templeton — whose district includes Hunters Creek — said he was going to make a move no one would like.
"There's a lot of confusion, a lot of unanswered questions," he said.
He moved to approve second reading of the ordinance to rezone Hunters Creek, which passed unanimously, but also requested council move the vote on third and final reading from their Jan. 3 meeting to Feb. 7. This, he said, would give residents more time to sort out their differences, and give the two incoming council members time to get background on the matter.
Members of council made their views clear, though. Mark Allison used to live in Hunters Creek and said the bottom line is the community will have to pay for these amenities. The lease agreement is coming regardless. Theo Lane said he once told a friend he would never buy a house in Hunters Creek because there was too much uncertainty; how much worse could things get under Shirley's plan, he asked.
Although the Hunters Creek discussion took up most of the meeting, council also discussed an economic development project called "Project Gopher" that represents a $115 million capital investment. Council unanimously approved second reading of a 30-year fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with the so-far unnamed company. The company behind Project Gopher will be identified at council's January meeting.
Council also approved spending more of its federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars. In 2022, the county spent $100,000 of its more than $13 million to hire an additional prosecutor for the 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office to tackle its backlog of cases. The prosecutor the solicitor hired exceeded expectations, and on Tuesday, council approved another $100,000 to continue that work in 2023. The ordinance council approved also gives the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce to spend about $49,000 of its unspent ARPA dollars from the past year in 2023.