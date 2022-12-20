Hunters Creek 01
For years, the clubhouse and other amenities in the Hunters Creek neighborhood have gone unused and are deteriorating, but a request for a modification to the property's zoning by its new owner, Scott Shirley, came with a plan to revitalize these neglected elements. Greenwood County Council will cast its final vote on whether to approve the plan when it meets in February.

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

Hunters Creek's future will have to wait another month after Greenwood County Council agreed to delay its final vote on rezoning the golf course community until February.

Residents of Hunters Creek are split on whether they agree with Scott Shirley's plans for the neighborhood. Shirley, of Summerset Capital LLC, bought the former Hunters Creek Golf Club property, and is planning to renovate existing amenities and build new houses along existing roadways.

