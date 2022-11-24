Few planning commission meetings are standing-room only.
On Tuesday, residents of the Hunters Creek neighborhood packed the Greenwood County Library veterans auditorium, there to have their voices heard on the future of their community.
Scott Shirley of Summerset Capital LLC is on contract to purchase the former Hunters Creek Golf Club property. He appeared before the planning commission Tuesday to ask for its zoning to be modified, to allow for additional uses of the land.
The original plat for Hunters Creek was approved in 1993, and it has been a golf course community since, Planning Director Carol Coleman said. The golf course closed in 2018, along with amenities such as the clubhouse and tennis courts.
The property was zoned as a “planned development district.” This unique zoning creates a specific plan tied to the property itself, allowing for flexibility in density and other features that are not allowed under more rigid zoning, while also giving the zoning body the ability to place certain restrictions on the property. The PDD zoning is tailored for each property it’s applied to.
Coleman shared with the crowd some of Shirley’s plans: to build new residential development in areas currently not developed along existing roadways, to use the former cart barn as climate-controlled indoor storage, add storage for RVs and boats, add a driving range, indoor and outdoor putting greens and to restore the pool, clubhouse and tennis courts.
Though there’s no market to restore the golf course right now, Shirley said this 800-acre community with about 300 families in it has been his home for 27 years now. He has experience developing residential properties in and out of the state.
Shirley argued the PDD was intended to give flexibility so the property’s use could change over time as needed.
“We designated a huge amount of property, over 300 acres, to a golf course. We’ve had four companies go broke managing it,” he said. “I think it’s safe to say golf isn’t the answer.”
Shirley said he wants to fix and clean up the existing properties, then work from there. He hopes to sell some home sites, bring in a vendor to operate a restaurant in the clubhouse and get revenue from a boat and RV storage operation. His plan for the property sets aside 78 acres of fairway that he said will be kept clear in the PDD, to offer green space even as he seeks to develop other parts of the green.
“Today, with Mr. Shirley, we have an opportunity to change that past,” said Terry Cummings, of Sawgrass Place. “The only viable alternative I’ve heard is to do nothing, and we’ve done nothing for too long.”
Robert Moon of Chipping Court said he served as treasurer of the homeowners’ association for years during the golf course’s collapse. Residents have been doing what maintenance work they can in the meantime, but he said he supported Shirley’s efforts.
Tripp Padgett moved to the community about a year before the golf course’s closure and said he tried to organize residents to purchase the property from the owners then. He didn’t get the support needed, and while he still has his reservations about Shirley’s plan, it gives a path forward.
Those opposed weren’t staunchly against the plan, but wanted more details about the leasing of property to current homeowners. Without a written draft of the lease that the HOA can review, Culbertson said he was hesitant to support moving forward with the zoning change. Others said there wasn’t a need for the zoning change, and that renovating the clubhouse without a tenant planning to operate inside is a recipe to have a better-looking building still sitting empty.
“Let’s look at some lease options before we say everyone’s a winner in this deal,” said Angie Bost, of Fairway Lakes Road.
The planning commission voted 12 to one to recommend the rezoning. Coleman assured the crowd that even with the motion passing in the planning commission, it’s simply a recommendation.
That advice now heads to Greenwood County Council, which will have three readings of an ordinance to rezone the property, including one public hearing where residents can again express their thoughts. The rezoning doesn’t give carte blanche to build, either, Coleman said — any plan to develop the property will have to go through the planning process all over again.