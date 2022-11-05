A decade on the streets had left 31-year-old A.J. Bennington helpless. He’d been wary of homeless shelters, was addicted to drugs and said he felt his life falling apart around him.

“There’s a feeling of hopelessness when you’re living that lifestyle,” he said. “You walk down the street and think ‘I could turn left or I could turn right. Oh, it doesn’t matter, because I don’t have any plans anyways.’”

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.