A decade on the streets had left 31-year-old A.J. Bennington helpless. He’d been wary of homeless shelters, was addicted to drugs and said he felt his life falling apart around him.
“There’s a feeling of hopelessness when you’re living that lifestyle,” he said. “You walk down the street and think ‘I could turn left or I could turn right. Oh, it doesn’t matter, because I don’t have any plans anyways.’”
There’s a sense this hopelessness will last forever. When someone told Bennington about the Greenwood Pathway House, he didn’t trust it. He figured there was a catch. He got to the shelter just after Thanksgiving 2021 and spent four months at Faith Home recovering from drug addiction before starting a work-training program.
Now, Bennington sings the Pathway House’s praises as a member of the staff.
“I still live on campus now, and work here as a resident assistant,” he said. “If I were to tell you everything they’ve done for me, we’d be here all day.”
In the past 12 months, the Pathway House has served 235 unique clients, more than half of whom had health issues that needed treatment. That figure only counts people from Greenwood County whose last known address was in Greenwood.
“We’re starting to work a lot more with the Greater Greenwood United Ministry and the hospital,” said Anthony Price, Pathway House executive director. “We have some clients who are only here because of health issues.”
Despite helping hundreds in the past year, the ministry has had to turn away 399 people for lack of space. It’s mostly the women’s shelter that has to turn away mothers with children while Pathway House staff work to open the new Pathway Village cottages.
People go in and out of homelessness, and it can be triggered by any number of traumatic events, Price said. Injury or medical issues, loss of employment, addiction — helping treat the root traumas contributing to homelessness is about more than providing a roof over someone’s head, Price said.
“We’re not a shelter anymore. We made an intentional shift to no longer be a shelter,” he said. “We are a homeless ministry.”
With three trauma programs and five work skills programs, the ministry works to give clients a new framework for their lives. Pathway House provides a few paid internship slots for clients, and connects them with job training programs at Piedmont Technical College. Bennington went through one of these programs before joining the Pathway House staff.
Brittany Bradley, 33, has been at Pathway House since April 1. She was staying with her mother when a hospitalization put her in more precarious circumstances.
“This place has made me feel safe, and like I have somebody who really cares about you and helps you,” she said. “They have people who have been in your shoes before and who will listen.”
Bradley is now an intern at the Pathway House and is on track to go through job-training programs. Richard Barksdale, 63, became a resident as he was battling addiction, and now volunteers about 40 hours a week at the shelter.
“This place is different,” he said. “I’ve been to homeless shelters where they say there’s your bed, there’s your locker, this is when we eat. Some nights that’s all I wanted, but it doesn’t have to be like that.”
The work Pathway House does is part of a network of services that help give people the dignity they deserve, Price said. Barksdale got into an apartment through an assistive living program at the domestic violence and homelessness nonprofit Meg’s House. All clients at the Pathway House get health screenings from GGUM, and the nonprofit works with the Faith Home, Food Bank of Greenwood County, soup kitchen and other groups.
“Because it doesn’t look like New York or L.A., I think people don’t think the problem is here in Greenwood, but it is,” Price said.
Candace Timmerman at Meg’s House handles the nonprofit’s homelessness and housing programs. She also manages the annual point-in-time count of the area’s homeless population.
Last January’s survey found 102 people without a home in Greenwood, 83 of whom were sheltered. The figure is down from the 2020 count of 118, and there wasn’t a homeless count in 2021.
These numbers often underreport the homeless population, however, and definitions of homelessness can vary based on what agency is measuring it.
“When we count, we do it for Housing and Urban Development funding for our programs, so it counts people who are on the streets, in a shelter or in transitional housing,” Timmerman said.
Meg’s House has no income, sobriety or participation requirement for its housing programs. It approaches housing as a basic human right and wants to give people the shelter they need in order to make changes in their lives rather than fighting daily for survival. Case managers use trauma-informed approaches to give clients the resources they need to meet their own set goals.
“There are people in our community who experience domestic violence and homelessness, and many times people are just one paycheck away from homelessness,” Timmerman said.
Hard times can fall on anyone, and keeping people from feeling shame or stigma in asking for help is key. Julie Robinson last came to the Food Bank of Greenwood County in 2018, but earlier this week she and her daughter returned to help feed their family.
“It’s convenient, the process is so simple,” she said. “There’s no judgment and there’s no need to explain yourself.”
Her daughter, Tierra Oliver, said she has three children. Feeding all those mouths can cost a lot, and Oliver said they’ve been glad for the food bank and soup kitchen.
“I wish more people knew that there’s no shame. If you’re hungry, don’t be ashamed,” she said.
Fall is the busiest season for the food bank, Executive Director Andrea White said. The organization feeds an average of 900-1,000 people a month — families of as many as five. Besides providing food daily to clients at the food bank, the nonprofit also gives food to the Phoenix Rising program, the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands, the Full Circle diabetic clinic, the Montgomery Center, a weekend student backpack feeding program and mobile food sites.
“Luckily we have great community support,” White said. “I put myself in a lot of my clients’ shoes. I would want the same dignity and respect that our clients receive.”