ABBEVILLE — Time travel is easy with the Walk Through Bethlehem.
Several hundred people converged Thursday at Cold Spring Mennonite Church for the opening night of the program which highlights Biblical moments from the announcement of Jesus’ birth through his crucifixion.
Everybody is familiar with the Christmas story. Church members go by the Bible as closely as they can and then look at the history of that era to replicate the scenes, tour guide Charles Wagler said.
The effort results in interacting with grown-ups and kids and making everybody feel they are a part of it.
“Hopefully they can take themselves back 2,000 years to see what it was like when Jesus was born,” he said. “You’ll be able to see a lot of stuff in the city of Bethlehem that very possibly could have been the city of Bethlehem. It’s a kind of time travel, at least for about 30 minutes.”
Downtown Bethlehem includes stalls of vendors of food, making yard, ironworking and candles. Church members sit in stalls demonstrating skills from bread kneading to basket weaving. Others kept horses, mules, sheep and a camel calm. Most were calm, although at least one sheep blurted out asthmatic burps when a choir of angels started singing.
Most children readily reached out to pet animals. One boy took one look at a horse and said “No!”
Several stars were involved in the production, perhaps none bigger than Curtis the camel, at least in his mind. He loves attention, one person said while another proclaimed him “a total diva” and another woman claimed he has a history.
Making the event possible is not just one person’s job. Being a guide is the easy part, Wagler said. People work on everything from traffic control to being cast members to those with speaking parts. About 250 people work on the program, which has a choir of 50 angels.
Last year, the church saw about 4,000 people over four nights. “It exceeded our expectations,” Wagler said. “It blew us away.”
“We didn’t have any idea this many people would come to see us,” Wagler said. “It’s a blessing to know the people in the community are interested to see this old-fashioned story, only it’s not an old-fashioned story. It’s a brand new story if you let it come into your heart and speak to you.”
This is the fourth year of putting on the show, Wagler said. It started at the private school as a Christmas play. People wanted to do more and someone suggested a Walk Through Bethlehem. They soon realized it would take more people to make it happen. The church came together and pulled it off. Since then, the program has expanded.
It’s a learning process. Being flexible and going with the flow are the biggest lessons they learned, he said. Part of the education includes using elevated stages so the audience can see cast members, introducing portable, wireless microphones so actors can be heard and learning the finer points of crowd control.
At first, organizers tried to limit groups to 50 people each, Wagler said. When that didn’t work, groups were increased to 100 people.
Visitors can expect to wait. People arriving from 7-7:30 p.m. can expect a wait from 90 minutes to two hours. Most people, even those arriving early or at the 6 p.m. start, can expect a wait from 30-45 minutes, he said. You can only go through downtown Bethlehem so fast for everyone to get the fair experience.
The amazing thing is people often said they don’t mind waiting, Wagler said.
A few people huddled around fires while waiting for the show to begin. Some enterprising guests broke out long sticks and marshmallows for roasting.
While walking toward the town, one father carried his daughter in his arm and asked her if she wanted to ride his shoulders to see the program better.
“I hope this experience can help everyone in their journey and their walk with Jesus or that the story will grip their heart,” Wagler said.
The show will be presented from 6-8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday and from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 16-18.
