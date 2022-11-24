From frozen turkeys to more than 400 hot plates, 11 years have rallied many hands to help feed the hungry each year at the Thanksgiving dinner at The Hut.

Help came from all ends: Omega Psi Phi fraternity members, people from the local Democratic party, volunteers from the Willow House at Oaks Recovery and even public school students lent a hand. All the Thanksgiving staples were on the menu, with a full meal available for free in to-go boxes for anyone who came by Tuesday to 1310 E. Cambridge Ave.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.