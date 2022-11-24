From frozen turkeys to more than 400 hot plates, 11 years have rallied many hands to help feed the hungry each year at the Thanksgiving dinner at The Hut.
Help came from all ends: Omega Psi Phi fraternity members, people from the local Democratic party, volunteers from the Willow House at Oaks Recovery and even public school students lent a hand. All the Thanksgiving staples were on the menu, with a full meal available for free in to-go boxes for anyone who came by Tuesday to 1310 E. Cambridge Ave.
Avery Roman started the tradition 11 years ago. He had the urge to give back to his community and gave away frozen turkeys so people would have a centerpiece for their Thanksgiving dinner. On Tuesday, he was grinning from ear to ear, grateful for the chance to give back and see others do the same.
“I thought about, well if I’m going to feed people I might as well prepare a whole meal,” he said. “You see the smile on my face today. ... It’s just amazing that people are willing to come out and help somebody else.”
Daniel Webb, of Omega Psi Phi’s Epsilon Gamma Gamma chapter, has been friends with Roman for years. The fraternity rallied about 20 members of the Lander University and Newberry College chapters to help Tuesday.
“I’ve helped him in the past with the event, and I was thinking about the fraternity and how we could give back to the community,” he said. “The watchword of our frat is service — that’s what we’re supposed to do.”
While the fraternity members served up slices of ham and scoops of macaroni and cheese, two volunteers from Oaks Recovery’s Willow House for women helped serve green beans and rolls. While Kelly Oloughlin is in recovery there, she said she wanted to serve in the community.
“I’ve just been calling around to find out where we can help,” she said.
Marandy Woolridge has helped Roman organize this event from the start, and she said her family and friends have been key to expanding the dinner every year. Tish Turner of Granny Hands has made the dressing and baked for all 11 years, and Woolridge’s mother Brenda Woolridge has donated food. Tanya White, Cassandra Bar and too many others to name have all helped feed the community out of the goodness of their hearts, Woolridge said.
“What I love the most is I can call on kinfolk to help,” she said. “That’s what I’m glad for, that we’ve got people who are faithful.”
With 400 to-go plates ready to hand out, Woolridge said she’s fueled by Roman’s passion. He takes the lead, but often works behind the scenes, not wanting to take credit for more than a decade of feeding the community during the holiday.
“We’ve got to keep doing it,” Woolridge said. “Avery doesn’t think it’s enough, he thinks we’ve got to keep going and keep growing.”
