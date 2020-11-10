Sometimes people need to sit back and relax. South Bend Winery’s grand opening Saturday gave many people a chance to do just that.
Crowds started out small at the start of the noon event. Then a few more came, and a few more and a few more. By the time LEVELZ started performing at 2 p.m., more than 100 people were milling around, sitting back, talking, smiling, shootin’ the breeze and yes, drinking wine.
At least 400 people visited the grand opening, owners Larry and Mandy Cozine said.
“It was actually way better than we expected, way more support than we thought,” she said.
The winery’s hours will be noon to 7 p.m. Fridays, noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays.
Favorite wines seemed to be mixed. The blueberry wine got rave reviews, while other visitors lauded the pomegranate and the green apple wines. Dry, semi-sweet and sweet wines seemed to be equally popular.
More than anything else, people seemed to be glad for a chance to get out of the house.
“It’s good to see everybody laugh, socialize because lately it’s been dismal,” said Katie Carwile, who was enjoying the evening with friend Tonya Carter. “This is a relief. Visiting South Bend is like a huge breath was let out.”
Carter said South Bend is the first winery she has visited since COVID-19 hit.
The wine is relaxing in itself, she said. The waitstaff is knowledgeable. They can tell you how to pair wines with foods. Carter, who drinks wine regularly, said she learned that dry wines go better with cheeses, but she admitted she doesn’t like dry wines. “You can never go wrong with sweet.”
More than one person said they start with sweet wines and in time develop a taste for dry wines. Carter didn’t think it was likely for her. Then again, Carter she said doesn’t dance, while Carwile seemed to think another visit to the winery might prompt her to shake a leg.
She and Carwile favored moscato. Their favorites were the apple pie, blueberry and peach wines. Carter said with the apple pie, you can taste the cinnamon. It’s a good medley.
She and Carter bought bottles of apple pie wine to take home. They pledged to promote the winery.
They weren’t the only ones doing so. One woman spent part of the afternoon on her cellphone, calling people to tell them about the grand opening. And the mother of one of the owners wasn’t shy about telling people how great the wines were.
“I think it’s a good addition, a place for people to hang out, drink wine and enjoy music, “ said Brian Neuhoff, who added he was fond of the blueberry wine, although he described himself as more of a cabernet drinker.
Like many people at the grand opening, Neuhoff said that with South Bend, people don’t have to go out of town to enjoy wines. He opined that more people would visit wineries if they didn’t have to drive far.
Neuhoff and his wife, Jenifer, who visit area wine-related events, lauded the opportunity for wine lovers to have access to locally developed wines.
Wine walks should feature local wines, not commercial wines, Jenifer said. Using local wines means giving local people more money.
With 10 wines, Brian said South Bend could almost host a wine walk on its own.
You can learn things at each winery you visit, Michelle Holt said. She and her husband visit wineries in North Carolina regularly and continue to seek them out. She recalled visiting 15 wineries in one weekend while on a winter tour.
South Bend’s wines are very good and the prices are good, Holt said adding that she and her husband had bought a case of wine.
Tables and chairs were premium commodities at the event. Fortunately, many visitors heeded suggestions on advertisements and brought portable tables and chairs to kick back and relax.
Relaxing is a large part of why the Cozines opened the winery. “We all have the same wants and desires in life,” Larry said. “When we can sit down for a minute and talk to people, we realize that everybody is truly the same. The winery gives a free space where we can just take a break.”
For some, the opening wasn’t just an opportunity to relax. Bren Sams and her husband, Carol were enjoying a bottle of red shiraz. A longtime singer and guitarist, Bren said she has gotten plenty of work performing at wineries. She said she started performing for a bottle of wine and tips. Eventually, she started earning money.
Wineries are good places for social distancing, she said. When they lived in North Carolina, they visited wineries often. Moving back to Greenwood, they realized they missed the visits.
When co-owner Larry Cozine dropped by, she told him about her history and handed him a business card.
Cozine said the winery will feature music on Saturdays through Christmas. It also will host an open mic event each Sunday for local talent to perform. Performers can contact the winery through Instagram and Trip Advisor or at info@southbendwinery.com.
As the evening wore one, more and more people started dancing to LEVELZ’s music. Eventually, the lead singer led a conga line of singing and laughing people.
The atmosphere was what people wanted and Carter summed up the evening succinctly.
“The winery has brought normality to Greenwood,” she said, with an enthusiastic high five with Carwile.