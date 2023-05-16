The Humane Society of Greenwood has seen changes to the way sheltering animals works — changes that also affect almost every shelter in the country, because of such things as COVID-19 and inflation.
HSOG is also dealing with changes through a renegotiation with Greenwood County on the way the public-private partnership between the organization and the county works. At the same time, crowding, turnover and the heavy flow of animals have led to some strain.
Connie Mawyer, executive director of the humane society, said the organization is separate from the county animal shelter. They are in the same building and, as executive director, she also manages the county animal shelter.
The Humane Society of Greenwood remains a partner of No-Kill South Carolina and has accreditation with the Association of Shelter Veterinarians.
When it comes to the flow of animals into the shelter, Mawyer provided some perspective. In the past year, as of mid-April, animal control brought 807 animals to the facility. The public strays that have been brought in total 477. There were 398 owner surrenders.
“We’ve had a relationship with the county in this arrangement for over 20 years and since then, everybody’s grown, the community’s changed, we moved into this new building and of course the county has whatever on their plate that’s different,” Mawyer said.
With the renegotiation of the contract, she said, there has to be a balance between their mission and their business.
One thing that changed in that renegotiation was that the holding period for animals at the animal shelter was etched into stone at 21 days. Mawyer said it wasn’t as much of a change as it was a practice made solid. That length of stay, she said, is reasonable and healthy for animals.
“The county animal shelter is not a no-kill shelter,” Mawyer said.
“They are a county animal shelter. And they’re not trying to tell us ‘we just want you to euthanize dogs.’ They’re in the same situation as all municipalities are across the state, so when we renegotiated, what we said was ‘OK, let’s put a cap on the length of stay, and what programs can we do to make that happen?’ And that’s what we’re doing.”
Mawyer said the 21-day cap is not unrealistic for the health of the animal.
“It is unhealthy to keep an animal for an indefinite amount of time in a kennel run,” she said.
“They will deteriorate. They’re not adoptable at that point. So we’ve changed some of our strategies, we’ve implemented new programs.”
No fewer than 21 days after an animal is brought into the animal shelter, it will be offered to the humane society, unless it is being held for legal reasons. If HSOG does not take the animal, it will be euthanized at the animal shelter’s expense.
Another issue? The humane society has a capacity for care, meaning each animal in its care needs a minimum of 15 minutes per day for cleaning and feeding. But they also need enrichment.
“You can’t just feed them, clean them and leave them in a run,” Mawyer said.
“So if you look at that in a timely manner in an eight-hour day, I can only handle so many animals and be in that capacity for care.”
One thing HSOG does is make sure the animals it has are adoptable. They do that through socialization, which requires staff. They humane society does have volunteers that work with animals and takes them into the community, which provides a double benefit. The volunteers are able to work with animals on such things as leash etiquette in public, but it also shows off adoptable dogs to people who are around the animals at restaurants, on campuses or at parks.
When animals come into the humane society, they go through a basic evaluation within three to five days. Some animals might not be violent but are just good dogs that need socialization from not having been around people.
Without staff trained for enrichment or socialization, those animals might not always become adoptable. At 115% turnover rate, Mawyer said she is constantly having to retrain staff.
Collaboration with the community is key. “We’ve got to get the community involved,” she said.
The humane society has restructured its foster program and needs more fosters. There are other programs, like a good pantry, and intake diversion programs like home-to-home adoptions. Trappers are also needed for trap, neuter, release programs for community cats.
“My job is to do the best that I can for the animals, my staff, and also be a resource to the community and that’s how I see it,” Mawyer said.
“I have to balance the mission with the business while I’m doing that.”
HSOG is hosting a free vaccination clinic from 1 to 5 p.m. on May 18 at 2820 Airport Road in Greenwood.